Huba’s Anniversary: Fintiri Donates N100m For Devt Action Plan

As part of activities marking the first anniversary of the Tol Huba, Chief Alheri Bulus Nyako, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has pledged #100 million in support of the Huba Development Action Plan.

Governor Fintiri while making the pledge on Saturday congratulated the Tol Huba on his one year on the throne, describing the creation of the seven new emirates and Chiefdom in the state as one of the best decisions of his administration.

He said the creation of the emirates has strengthened governance at the grassroots, restored dignity to the people, fostered unity, and brought leadership closer to the communities.

“One year may appear short, but it is loaded with meaning and symbolism that will transcend generations, noting that the establishment of the Huba Chiefdom corrected a long-standing historical imbalance and provided the people with a rallying point for unity and development.”

He expressed satisfaction that the royal father had begun mobilizing his people towards development, particularly in commerce and enterprise, and assured the chiefdom of continued government support in that regard.

The governor explained that the anniversary coincided with his administration’s ongoing statewide tour aimed at reassessing performance and reconnecting with citizens at the grassroots.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support he has consistently received from the people of Hong, both during and after elections, describing them as a dependable base of his political movement.

Highlighting projects executed in the area, Fintiri listed the commissioning of over 400 kilometres of rural roads across the state, symbolic flag-offs in Hong, construction of township roads with drainage systems, erosion control projects including a 577-metre canal, electrification of several communities, reconstruction of educational facilities, and the construction of model and mega secondary schools.

Governor Fintiri added that an additional six-kilometre township road project had been awarded in Hong.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the Huba people had long maintained an organized institutional structure before colonial realignments.

He described the creation of the chiefdom as a formal recognition of their heritage and commended Governor Fintiri for restoring institutional dignity.

Presenting the biography of the Tol Huba, former Minister Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong said the monarch has, within one year, demonstrated commitment to grassroots development, security, and good governance.

In a goodwill message, the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa, represented by Galadima Alhaji Murtala Aminu, expressed solidarity with the Huba chiefdom and prayed for a peaceful and successful reign.

In his remarks, the Tol Huba, Chief Dr. Alheri Bulus Nyako, described the anniversary as marking one year of restored honour after over a century.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Fintiri for the restoration of their staff of office and outlined achievements recorded under his agenda of unity, peace, and development, including tree-planting campaigns and the formulation of a development action plan for Hong.

Highlights of the ceremony included the presentation of a certificate confirming a traditional title on the governor as the second Midala Huba, the official launch of the Huba Development Action Plan, and colourful processions by districts within the chiefdom.