Huawei Recommends Rational Approach To Risk Management

Global infrastructure provider for information and communication technology, Huawei, has suggested a more sensible strategy for risk management in the telecom industry so that users can benefit from uninterrupted services.

Osita Nweze, the Cyber Security Officer at Huawei Nigeria, asserts that operators must be aware of the intricacies of networks in order to manage risks effectively, get rid of possible threats, and shield their clients’ finances and reputations.

Nweze noted that the virtual world requires a huge amount of complex physical infrastructure that needs to be analysed to locate threats and make informed decisions on account of the risks involved.

Stating the position of Huawei, he maintained that the company would continue to conduct objective, evidence-based analysis of threats premised on a solution-oriented approach to help in making informed decisions.

Speaking to the 3 technical pre-conditions set by the National Cyber Security Centre(NCSC), which include higher standards of cyber security across the entire telecom sector, ensuring adequate competition, and building resilience for the telecom operators were vital to managing risks, he added that

“The principle of fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory should be followed. Network architecture also needs to ensure defence in depth”.

He also revealed that there was no link between suppliers’ country of origin and the originator of cyber-attacks.

A statement issued by the National Cyber Security Centre noted that most attackers, more often than not, take an interest in searching for weaknesses to understand how networks are architectured and run.

“In the 1,200 or so significant cyber security incidents the NCSC has managed since we were set up, the country of origin of suppliers has not featured among the main causes for concern in how these attacks are carried out,” the statement added.