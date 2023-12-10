Huawei Pledges Support For Lagos Govt on Digital Revolution

Global information and communications technology company, Huawei, has said that it will render all the needed support for the digitalisation of Lagos State.

The Managing Director, Huawei Nigeria Limited, Terrence Wu gave the promise during the Art of Technology Lagos 5.0 held at Landmark Event Centre with the theme “The Creative Economy and a Digital Lagos. Wu said the firm was commit- ted to achieving a fully connected and digitally inclusive Nigeria by boosting ICT infrastructure with quality and innovative solutions tailored to local needs and equipping the youth with ICT knowledge and skills.

He said digitalisation creates social, economic, industrial, and business value. According to him, a digital government is a service-oriented government that is more efficient and promotes the development of a peaceful and inclusive society. “Transition to a digital government is set to facilitate the achievement of two SDGs, namely SDG 10 – ‘Reduced Inequalities’ and SDG 16 – ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions’. In addition, digital technology can improve people’s lives by driving long-term, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, promoting productive employment, and enabling people to do their jobs more effectively, which is closely related to SDG 3 – Good Health and well-being.”

He said, “Thankfully, in such an era of rapid digital iteration, the Federal Ministry of Communications of Nigeria and the State Government of Lagos has issued policies and initiatives to address this digital era. It is these policies and initiatives that support the “digital public foundation” of Nigeria and the State Government of Lagos. “In this digital public foundation, emerging technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain are constantly fermenting and bred. “At the same time, these emerging technologies are constantly changing existing industries and giving rise to innovative enterprises and new economies. An innovative economic track is quietly taking shape and expanding rapidly, leading Nigeria and Lagos State governments to a better future.

“Next, I would like to share with you how cloud computing, 8K/ VR, and digital humans bring new efficiency, new experience, and new evolution to the media industry, “In the first case, we all know that special effects shots of movies require 3D modeling, editing, rendering, and asset management. MacroGraph used Huawei’s public cloud computing service to produce special effects shots for science fiction movies wandering the earth. They found that what used to take a week to render now takes only one day, greatly improving efficiency. Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the State government is implementing the deployment of a 6,000km of Fibre Metro Network connection across the state.