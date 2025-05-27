Huawei Nigeria Donates ICT Lab To LASUSTECH

Share

As part of efforts towards boosting digital innovation and learning in tertiary institutions, HUAWEI Nigeria has donated a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

The ICT laboratory was commissioned at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Building on the university’s Ikorodu main campus. Dignitaries at the event include top government officials, members of the academia and the technology sector.

Speaking of the gesture, the Vice Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, expressed gratitude to the donor, describing the occasion as “a day of joy” and a major milestone in the institution’s journey toward technological excellence.

He said: “This innovation laboratory being commissioned today, is a testament to our town and gown initiative as outlined in our IMPACT strategy. “We are especially thankful to HUAWEI Nigeria for this significant investment in our future.

We owe a debt of gratitude and do not take this contribution lightly.” Odusanya, who acknowledged that the donation was made possible by the far-reaching impact of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s trip to China, described it as the starting point of the collaboration.

He, however, commended the role of the Lagos State Ministry of In novation, Science, and Technology, led by the Commissioner, Olatunbosun Alake, in making the project a reality. The Vice-Chancellor further appealed to HUAWEI to deepen its collaboration with the university by considering the establishment of a Data Centre and other technological projects.

This was even as he encouraged the students to take advantage of funding and research support from the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) of which he serves as Chairman. General Manager of HUAWEI Nigeria, Mr Andrew Chen, expressed delight at being part of the initiative, stating that the donation is part of the company’s broader mission to equip Nigerian students with essential ICT skills.

“We are proud to partner with LASUSTECH. Our hope is that with the skills acquired in this lab, many students will be employable not just locally, but internationally, even by HUAWEI,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner, Olatunbosun Alake, highlighted the importance of embracing innovation and technology in today’s world, saying: “Nothing good comes easy.” “But this laboratory is a gamechanger. Make use of it, develop programmes, and take ownership of your learning.

You won’t be in the university forever,” he advised the students. Alake emphasised that the laboratory is not only for the benefit of LASUSTECH alone, but represents a significant contribution to the advancement of Lagos State as a whole.

