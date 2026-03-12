Huawei, MTN Forge AI Deal To Reshape Africa’s Digital Future

Huawei and MTN Group have inked a major strategic agreement to accelerate the rollout of artificial intelligence-driven networks and digital infrastructure across the African continent, moving their longstanding collaboration into a new era of scalable, high-tech deployment.

The 2026 Strategic Memorandum of Understanding, signed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this March, pivots the partnership from isolated pilot projects toward a comprehensive framework focused on 5G-Advanced evolution and the eventual transition to 6G technology.

Central to the initiative is the deployment of “agentic networks,” which leverage AI copilots and intelligent agents to automate network planning, operations, and maintenance.

The telecom giants are targeting a significant leap in automation, aiming for Autonomous Networks Level 4, a stage where network man- agement is largely handled by AI with minimal human intervention. This technological push is expected to unlock new revenue streams for MTN by enabling faster service innovation and data monetisation.

On the ground, the expansion will focus on bridging the connectivity gap through Fiber-to-the-Home, 5G Fixed Wireless Access, and enhanced rural coverage.

The Huawei and MTN Technology Innovation Lab, headquartered at MTN Group’s South African offices, will serve as the engine for this transformation, fast-tracking concepts to commercial reality.

The partnership builds on a history of successful smallerscale projects, including the “RuralStar” solution for remote areas and specialized “Alpha Antenna” technology.

It also carries a strong sustainability mandate, aiming to decarbonize MTN’s infrastructure, including radio access network sites and data centers, in alignment with the operator’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.