Huawei Launches First Hyperscale Local Cloud to Safeguard Nigeria’s Data

The CEO of Huawei Nigeria, a global technology leader, Chris Lu has said that his company is investing in local cloud as it launched the first Nigeria Local Cloud in Lagos.

The company made a significant stride in Nigeria’s digital landscape by unveiling the country’s inaugural hyperscale local cloud.

Huawei is the first international cloud provider to offer such advanced services within Nigeria.

Powered by Tier 3+ data centers, the new local cloud delivers ultra-fast services with mere 15-millisecond latency.

By ensuring that data storage and computing resources remain within Nigeria’s borders, Lu said the cloud will directly benefit local businesses, particularly fintech companies that must adhere to stringent data protection regulations.

During the launch event, themed, “Leap Now With A Better Cloud,” held in Lagos, the Huawei Nigeria CEO emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s burgeoning digital economy.

He highlighted the benefits of storing data within the country, citing improved security, performance, and compliance with local regulations.

The CEO emphasised the challenges associated with traditional cloud solutions, where data is often stored in remote locations like Ireland. This can lead to potential security risks, latency issues, and compliance hurdles.

“While cloud computing offers numerous benefits, data security remains a concern. Many major cloud providers store data in locations outside of Nigeria, raising concerns about data privacy and outages due to geographical distance.

“To address these concerns, Huawei has invested in a local cloud infrastructure in Nigeria. By doing so, the company aims to empower Nigerian businesses to leverage advanced cloud technology while ensuring their data remains within the country’s borders.

“Here at Huawei, we understand the importance of data security and digital sovereignty. That’s why we’ve chosen to build a local cloud infrastructure in Nigeria. We’re not alone in this approach – other providers are building local clouds in Kenya and South Africa.

“Our decision to invest in a Nigerian cloud goes beyond just market potential. We believe in working with local partners to develop applications and digital services that cater to Nigerian businesses and consumers.”

The CEO further explained that a local cloud offers significant performance advantages. Reduced latency, resulting from storing and processing data locally, can lead to faster response times and a smoother user experience.

“Having your data stored in Nigeria provides peace of mind. Your data remains within the country, adhering to local regulations and enhancing data security. Additionally, a local cloud offers significantly lower latency compared to data centers located thousands of kilometers away. This translates to better performance and a seamless user experience for your customers.”

The Vice President of Huawei Cloud Sub-Saharan Africa, Roc Bai, introduced Huawei Cloud’s latest technologies, including Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5, cloud-native databases, and large AI models.

He underscored the significance of local cloud architecture for digital transformation, stating, “Enterprises need innovative solutions to address the challenges of industry transformation.”

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat praised the initiative as a transformative achievement for Nigeria.

He highlighted the critical role of cloud technology in driving economic growth, innovation, and national security.

The deputy governor emphasised the need to prioritize data security and privacy by storing data within the country. By leveraging local cloud solutions, Nigeria can reduce reliance on foreign infrastructure and mitigate potential security risks.

“As we embark on this digital revolution, it is imperative to prioritise data sovereignty and cybersecurity. By leveraging local cloud solutions, we can ensure that our data remains within our borders, safeguarding our digital assets and promoting national security.”

Additionally, he called on technology companies to invest in local infrastructure and collaborate with Nigerian businesses to develop innovative solutions that address local needs.

“Nigeria’s strategic location, coupled with a rapidly growing digital economy, makes it an attractive destination for cloud infrastructure investment. We encourage global technology companies to partner with Nigerian businesses and institutions to develop innovative solutions that address local needs,” he said.

Also, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) emphasised the need for a strategic approach to cloud computing in Nigeria.

