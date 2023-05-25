Huawei Introduces Wi-Fi 7 Product To Nigeria

Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited has introduced its new solution products – Wi-Fi7 Innovation and Wi-Fi7 products to its Nigerian customers. The new IT solution is a digital and network evolution targeted at making fibre available to everyone in all places across the country. The new product was unveiled in Lagos during Huawei Nigeria IP & Optix Club 2023 engagement with its customers held recently at Oriental Hotel, Lagos with the theme: Building a Better, Connected, Intelligent Nigeria. In his address, the Managing Director, Huawei EBG Nigeria, Terrens Wu, said Huawei used a customer-centric approach in ensuring the proper delivery and application of these solutions to end-user needs, noting that the company prioritises research to develop high-quality products and solutions in the industry.

He said: “Huawei ensures continuous R&D investment for developing high-quality products and solutions in the industry. We use a customer- centric approach in ensuring the proper delivery and application of these solutions to end- user needs.” He further disclosed that “Huawei generated an estimated revenue of $92.5 billion in the previous year which demonstrates the rapid growth and successes in the business.” In his presentation, the Chief Technology Officer for Networks, Southern Africa EBG, Matamela Mashau, noted that Huawei is ranked No 2 in the port shipment of campus switches globally and No 1 in the shipment of WiFi-6 Access Points globally. He added that the company also ranked No 1 in the global router market as it takes the leadership position globally in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Datacom solutions.

The CTO, Enterprise Data- com, Huawei, Landy Liu, who spoke on the company’s data center said: “Data centers have become an integral part of our networks to ensure digital transformation of various industries. This gives new requirements in the modern era such as diversified computing power and hybrid cloud access. “Huawei provides the Cloud- Fabric 3.0 to bring about easy evolution, easy deployment, and easy O&M providing hyper- converged Ethernet solution, digital map for visualization, and full-path fault demarcation with FabricInsight. Introduction of the CloudEngine 16800 – X industry’s first data center switch built for diversified computing power.”

While launching the new solution product, the industry’s first WiFi7 AP (AirEn- gine 8771-X1T), the Director of Network Solution Sales Department, Huawei Southern Africa Region, Jason Gao, said the new product brings 50 per cent more concurrency, 200 per cent higher bandwidth, and 50 per cent lower latency suitable for 4K, and HD video applications.