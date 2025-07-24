Huawei Empowers MTN Mip Fellows With Cutting-Edge Tech Training

In a bold step toward fostering digital literacy and innovation, Huawei Nigeria recently hosted the fourth cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP-4) fellows for an intensive training session on emerging technologies.

The six-week programme, spread across six months by MTN Nigeria, is designed to equip media professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate and report on the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The participants were taken on a deep dive into transformative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G networks, Cloud Computing, and more.

The training blended theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, offering the fellows a rare opportunity to interact with Huawei’s state-of-the-art innovations.

A highlight of the session was an experiential tour of Huawei’s 5G Innovation Hub and Cloud Service Centre, where the fellows witnessed firsthand how next-generation technologies are shaping industries.

They explored Huawei’s smart city solutions, advanced power systems, next-gen router designs, and cloud-based applications, all of which reinforce the company’s role as a key enabler in MTN’s transition from a traditional telecom provider to a full-fledged digital solutions partner.

One of the most captivating demonstrations was Huawei’s AI-powered video auto-creator software, which can generate high-definition 30-second videos in under a minute.

Using a simple selfie, the system creates an AI avatar and produces professional-grade content, showcasing the speed and efficiency of 5G-powered applications. The fellows received their personalised videos via Bluetooth, experiencing the seamless integration of AI and ultra-fast connectivity.

The fellows were also given an exclusive look into Huawei’s 4,000-square-meter Service Centre, a nerve center for Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Housing 850 Network Operations Centre (NOC) engineers, the facility provides 24/7 support to major sectors, including telecoms, finance, power, and public services.

MTN’s reiterated its commitment to digital growth as the company’s Chief Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, urged the fellows to leverage the knowledge gained to enhance their reporting and contribute to Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“This is more than just training, it’s an opportunity to shape the narrative around technology and its impact on society,” he remarked.

At the end of the session, each participant received a Certificate of Completion in Introduction to 5G, AI & Cloud, FTTX, and Digital Power, marking their successful engagement with Huawei’s technological advancements.