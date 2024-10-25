HSCF Commends FEPSGA For Championing Inclusiveness In Sports Festival

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack has commended the Executives of the Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA) for introducing Paralympic games to include Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in this year’s Federal Public Service Games

She made this remark during a meeting with the Executive of FEPSGA led by the President, Mr Aloku Amaebi, on Thursday in her office in Abuja. The meeting was to brief the HCSF on preparations for the upcoming games scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt next month.

Walson-Jack, acknowledged the critical role FEPSGA plays in the service, emphasizing that the games serves as the main channel for civil servants to bond and also keep their bodies healthy.

“When the mind and body are healthy, it will improve workers productivity and service delivery”, she added.

She said the games would not only create room for networking amongst civil servants but will also build lasting friendships and promote unity among them.

The HCSF further thanked the Government of Rivers State for agreeing to host the 43rd edition of the games in the state and expressed optimism that the games will be a success.

The Director, Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr. Comfort Adeosun, in her welcome remarks, thanked the HCSF for the opportunity given to staff to improve their health and wellbeing through sporting events like FEPSGA .

She said the games would also help to build civil servants mental alertness, physical fitness, and promote healthy living.

Earlier, the National President of FEPSGA in his address said FEPSGA was established in 1980, with the aim of fostering unity and healthy rivalry in sports amongst Federal Public Servants.

Amaebi, disclosed that the Paralympic games was introduced into the games for the first time to create a culture of inclusivity that values and support the incredible talents of all athletes including Persons with Disabilities.

He also said the annual event promotes commerce, hospitality, industry, and tourism.

Amaebi, disclosed that the local organizing committee set up by the Rivers State Government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful outing, adding that this year’s games would be the second that the state will be hosting.

The Federal Public Service games is an annual sporting event that brings together the sports clubs in the Ministries Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the Federal Public Service, aimed at enhancing the physical well-being of public servants and encourage sportsmanship in the Service.

