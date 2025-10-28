HSBC Takes $1.1bn Hit On Madoff Fraud Court Case

HSBC Holdings said, yesterday, it will book a $1.1 billion provision in its third-quarter results after losing part of an appeal in a long-running lawsuit tied to Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, according to Reuters.

HSBC acted as a service provider to several funds that invested with Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Herald Fund SPC sued HSBC’s Luxembourg unit in 2009 seeking restitution of assets it said were lost in the fraud.

The news agency said that, last Friday, the Luxembourg Court of Cassation rejected an appeal by HSBC’s unit over the restitution of securities claimed by Herald, although it accepted its appeal on a separate cash restitution claim, the bank said.

HSBC now plans to lodge a second appeal with the Luxembourg Court of Appeal and if unsuccessful, the bank said it would contest the amount to be paid. It added that the eventual financial impact could differ significantly from its current estimate.

Europe’s largest bank by assets, which reports its thirdquarter earnings on Tuesday, said in July that Herald, which is in liquidation, was seeking the restitution of securities and cash worth $2.5 billion plus interest or damages of $5.6bn plus interest.