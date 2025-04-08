HRDC-UNILAG, CIPSMN Renew Partnerships On Human Capacity Development

Share

The Directorate of the Human Resources Development Centre, University of Lagos (HRDCUNILAG) and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) have renewed their long-lost partnerships for capacity training and development.

The move is in realisation of the importance collaboration plays in the areas of provision of quality manpower training and capacity development for different individuals, groups and organisations in the public and private sectors of the economy.

The decision to revitalise the partnership was taken recently when the Director/Head of HRDC, Dr Lateef Odekunle, led the UNILAG team to engage the management of CIPSMN on a way forward at the Lagos Office of the institute.

He stated: “In a bid to revitalise the long-lost partnership, we wrote to the institute, and we were invited to discuss the way forward.

I am happy that we were able to discuss the suspended collaborative arrangements. “The likely issues that led to the collapse of that collaboration were discussed, and then we agreed that henceforth, we should come back together to revive what appeared lost and create a kind of a robust and strong strategy for the future, and thriving collaboration that will stand the intended purpose.”

He added that as the world is globalising, such collaboration would expand the frontiers of manpower training provided by both institutions, saying it would go a long way in expanding the market share of quality manpower training and capacity development for the organisations, and the country in general.

Odekunle explained further that the collaboration between the two institutions had become necessary so as to engage the provision of requisite manpower professional training for the nation and its organisations.

He stated: “As you know, we are a capacity-building centre for the University of Lagos. The institute is also established by an Act of Parliament as a professional body to provide human capacity building, as well.

“The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria and the HRDC University of Lagos used to have collaboration, but somewhere along the line; the collaboration broke down for reasons beyond our control. We saw in the record as we came on board that there was an existing collaboration.”

On expectations about the training for professionals from diverse backgrounds, the HRDCUNILAG Director said the manpower training to be facilitated by the two organisations would be beyond procurement alone, as “there will be training in Store Keeping, Business Law, General Management, Soft Skills, Organisational Behaviour, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Accounting, Computer, and among others.”

Meanwhile, on his part, the CIPSMN team, led by the Registrar/CEO, Dr Aliyu Mohammed lauded the HRDC-UNILAG renewed approach or initiative, which has noted, was aimed at revitalising the laudable lost collaboration between the institute, as a professional body and UNILAG, as an educational institution.

He explained that the collaboration between the two knowledge-sharing and reputable education sectors is to further provide the requisite quality skills for professionals from diverse fields of human endeavours.

Aliyu said: “The partnership is basically about capacity building and certification programmes that will last for almost a year or more.

The programme will feature profession al certification in Procurement and Supply Chain Management, quality record keeping, modern professional store keeping and warehousing, among others.

“By collaborating with the institute as a professional body, it will give an added value and recognition in all areas of the partnership arrangements.

“This is because nowadays, any certificate earned must be backed by professional certification, which an institute like CIPSMN, as the only professional body in Nigeria charged with such responsibility by Act of Parliament 21 of 2007 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to provide such professional knowledge.”

He, therefore, pledged the continued support of CIPSMN with the HRDC-UNILAG and assured that the institute would not relent in its advocacy for professionalism in procurement best practices in Nigeria, despite all challenges.

He added: “For us at the institute, it will add to the quality of the certification that we jointly collaborate to produce. It only means that from the two ends, we are combining knowledge in a university setting with professional practice from the institute.

“So, at the end of the day, we have people that are wellequipped with skills and competencies. I have noted with great pleasure that the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria and the University of Lagos have a collegial relationship in that CIPSMN is promoting excellent professional education, while the university academic excellence which it is designed for.

