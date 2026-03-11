HRCEA 2025 Awards N1m Professional Devt Grant To HR Practitioner

The 2025 HR Conference and Excellence Awards (HRCEA 2025) has awarded a N1 million professional development grant to an HR practitioner as part of efforts to strengthen capacity building and continuous learning within Nigeria’s human resources sector.

The grant, presented during the two-day conference organised by HR Talent Hub and sponsored by MIVA Open University, formed a major highlight of the event, which brought together HR leaders, industry experts, and professionals from within and outside Nigeria to discuss the future of work and the evolving role of human resources in driving organisational success.

Recipient of the grant, Tijani Ogbuade, described the award as a turning point in his professional journey.

“I didn’t just win money; I gained momentum,” Ogbuade said. “This support removes barriers to my career growth and gives me the confidence to pursue opportunities I’ve had to postpone. It’s more than financial — it is a belief in the value of my development.”

Organisers said the initiative was intentionally designed as an investment in professional growth, enabling HR practitioners to pursue advanced certifications, continuous education, and broader industry engagement amid increasing workplace demands.

Founder and Lead Consultant of HR Talent Hub, Dr Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, said the conference theme, “HR – The Heart of Business Success: Driving Purpose, People, and Performance,” reflects the expanding responsibility of HR professionals to balance organisational purpose with measurable performance outcomes.

She described the conference as transformational, noting that it featured a mix of global and local speakers aimed at inspiring innovation and collaboration across the HR profession.

In addition to the grant, the organisers provided free professional headshots to 100 career professionals to enhance personal branding and professional visibility, highlighting the growing importance of professional identity in today’s workplace.

The development grant was made possible through the support of MIVA Open University. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Tayo Arulogun, led the official presentation of the cheque and emphasised the importance of initiatives that promote both academic and professional advancement.

According to organisers, HRCEA 2025 reflects a shift in professional conferences toward practical impact, focusing not only on recognition but also on equipping professionals with the resources needed for long-term career growth.

They added that the event signals a new approach to HR development in Nigeria, designed to empower practitioners and strengthen the profession’s contribution to organisational and economic progress.