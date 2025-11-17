HR Talent Hub Conference To Explore Future Of Work, Business Success –Founder

HR Talent Hub Founder, Dr Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, has said the evolving role of HR professionals as strategic partners in achieving business excellence can’t be over-emphasised.

Dayo-Adedapo disclosed that the upcoming HR Conference and Excellence Awards organised by the organisation is scheduled for December 6th and 7th, 2025, in Gbagada, Lagos, and will bring together top HR professionals, industry leaders, and business executives to explore innovative strategies and best practices in human resource management.

According to DayoAdedapo, the conference theme, “HR – The Heart of Business Success: Driving Purpose, People, and Performance,” underscores the critical role HR plays in driving business success.

She described this year’s conference and awards ceremony as “mind-blowing, exquisite, and transformational,” highlighting the lineup of 36+ global speakers from four nations and four continents.

According to her, the event will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and recognition of outstanding HR leaders and organizations, providing opportunities for participants to engage with industry thought leaders and build meaningful relationships.