HR People Magazine Awards Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence

The HR People Magazine Awards marked a major milestone as it recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in style in Lagos.

This prestigious event honoured the crème de la crème of human resources in Nigeria and Africa, recognising the trailblazers who have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and people-centric practices.

Over the years, the awards have evolved into one of the most esteemed recognition platforms on the continent, with an impressive 71 of Nigeria’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For participating.

This year’s ceremony was no exception, featuring an esteemed lineup of winners including Stanbic IBTC, Cadbury, VFS Global, International Breweries PLC, Fidson Pharmaceutical, and Reckitt Benckiser, among others.

The glittering event drew in the who’s who of the industry, with leading brands such as CocaCola, Nigerian Breweries, Mouka, Mantrac, and International Breweries PLC in attendance.

The evening was a masterclass in elegance, with guests treated to captivating cultural performances, enchanting music, and an electrifying raffle draw that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

In his heartfelt remarks, Executive Director of the Awards and Editor of HR People Magazine, Dapo Saheed, extended his deepest gratitude to the partners who made the 10th anniversary bigger and better to the admiration of the attendees and winners.

A special tribute was paid to the distinguished partners, including Lafarge, Nestle, Sterling Bank, WISCAR, Nivea, and Nigerian Breweries, among others for their unwavering support.

The ceremony also took a moment to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the esteemed panel of judges, whose expertise and dedication have been pivotal in shaping the integrity of the Awards.

The honorees, including Yetunde Kanu, Segun Olowu, Ngozi Adebiyi, Ron Thomas, Olumide Euba, Deji Olaifa, and Kamal Aderibigbe, were celebrated for their outstanding service and unwavering commitment to advancing HR excellence in Nigeria and Africa.

The 10th anniversary edition of the HR People Magazine Awards was a resounding success, solidifying its position as a benchmark for excellence across the continent.