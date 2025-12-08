HR Leaders Mull Culture Reform, Tech Adoption To Build Future Workforce

Human resource and business leaders have urged organisations to prioritise employee wellbeing, embrace purpose-driven technology, and adopt policies that enable both workers and employers to thrive.

Speaking at the at the 2025 HR Conference and Excellence Awards, in Lagos, Convener, HRTalenthub.ng, Dr Omotola Dayo-Adedapo, said workplaces must urgently address emerging challenges such as toxic leadership, employee burnout and declining mental wellbeing, especially within the current economic realities in Nigeria.

She said improving employee experience requires organisations to develop healthier cultures, recognise staff contributions, and ensure everyone feels valued and connected to the mission of the organisation.

According to her, forums such as the conference help HR professionals learn global best practices, recognise excellence and strengthen leadership capacity across industries.

On the role of government, Dayo-Adedapo noted the importance of supportive labour and business policies that encourage productivity and enterprise growth.

She urged organisations to continuously invest in talent development, engagement and management, stating that empowered employees are key drivers of business success.

“HR has a responsibility to help organisations improve culture, enhance leadership, support mental wellbeing, and ensure employees feel recognised, appreciated, and connected to the value they bring.