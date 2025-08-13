HPV Spread Through Oral Sex Linked To Skin Cancer –Study

Human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) which can spread via oral sex has been linked to a deadly form of skin cancer, known as squamous cell carcinoma.

The findings, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ have also been confirmed by researchers at the U.S National Institutes of Health (NIH). The virus is already known to raise the risk of six types of cancer, including anal, head and neck, throat and a number of gynaecological cancers such as cervical cancer.

While it is highly survivable in the early stages, when caught late it can spread to other areas of the body where it becomes far more difficult to treat. The scientists discovered the link after a 34-year-old woman was referred to the clinic, presenting with recurrent skin cancer despite multiple surgeries and a round of immunotherapy.