Hpv: Concern As Experts Debunk Vaccine Misinformation

A Professor of Virology, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, has declared that the vaccine that protects against the Human papillomavirus (HPV) is safe despite the misinformation being disseminated about the life-saving shot. Tomori, the former World Health Organisation (WHO) regional virologist for Africa and the former Vice Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, made the clarification while speaking at a virtual meeting themed “Cervical Cancer and HPV vaccination: Matters Arising’ organised by the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN).

“There have been stories on social media and a whole lot more short video recordings, even by Nigerians, warning mothers not to allow their young daughters to take the HPV vaccine, said Yinka Shokunbi, president of the NRHJN, prompting people to ask questions concerning the safety or otherwise of the HPV vaccine. Recall that in last month, the Federal Government introduced the HPV vaccine into its routine immunisation system, aiming to reach 7.7 million girls in the targeted age group with a single dose of the vaccine.

Shokunbi said with the renewed call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure cervical cancer is globally eliminated with mass vaccination programmes, “we are now seeing more forceful and orchestrated movements against HPV vaccination,” hence the need for the virtual summit. The webinar was organised by the NRHJN, with support from Marie Stopes International of Nigeria (MSION).

However, the professor of virology said the HPV vaccine works in the prevention of the virus spreading and turning into cervical cancer. The vaccine is currently being administered for free by the Federal Government to young girls between the age of nine to 14 years. In his presentation titled: ‘Vaccine Apathy: What Else To Do Differently,’ Prof. Tomori said it was important to note that the people are the most important factor to consider if there is an infection outbreak and so they need to have first-hand and credible information.

He said; “Have we done all that we should do? From our experiences in the past like the polio and COVID-19 vaccines boycott, have we done enough? In his response, he said we assume too much in this country. “We assume that the people don’t know or that we know too much. Then with the little information we are giving our people, we leave gaps and they are filled with fiction.” “When COVID started, we were getting information. We never provided all the information and people filled that gap with fiction. The fiction travels faster than the few facts that we have.

“What lessons have we learnt or forgotten from the past? We need to be moving with the world with the way we are dealing with things. I heard about the rumors. We need internal vigilance. “We must confront the people that are providing misinformation aggressively. If you let it last for one day it will spread to where you can never reach. This type of information must be put out for people to see because the cancer is available and it is causing harm. We want our people to know the danger we are putting ourselves in.

“Nigeria brought Africa back by three years during the polio time. Some boycotted the polio vaccine and so Africa could not be polio free.” To this end, Tomori reasoned: “We must knock the rumours with facts and aggressively too. According to the professor of virology, “Disease outbreaks are controlled by the people. The government gives a directive on what to do but if people don’t do it then they spread the disease. “The most important people in disease eradication are the people. Make them aware of what they need to do for their own sake.

We must provide them with the right information. No one is unimportant.” “When you have a government that is not trusted, whatever they do is regarded as evil. We must ensure that the information we give is complete,” Tomori said. Executive Director/ CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, in his presentation titled, “The Role of the NPHCDA in Mitigating the Challenges and Bottlenecks around Vaccines and Mass Vaccination Programmes in Nigeria,” said there is no serious Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI);

not one adverse events had been recorded among the 3.9 million girls vaccinated, which is expected to cross four million mark as at last Friday. Aina was represented by Dr. Gar- ba Rufai, the Ag. director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the NPHCDA. He said, “It is remarkable being able to put about four million needles into people and none of the side effects, not even the early ones that we normally see have not happened.” On her part, the president of NRHJN said the vaccine had not just been used only in Nigeria but all over the world.

“We are used to vaccination schedules for our children, and most of us got immunised as children and are still taking vaccines to prevent illnesses such as yellow fever, meningitis, tuberculosis (TB), and the like as required for travel purposes. Until the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccination, many of us had never seen or experienced anti-vaccine campaigns. But with the fact that the COVID-19 vaccination was able to cut down deaths from the disease, the hue and cry came down.

The HPV vaccine targets the virus types that most commonly cause cervical cancer and can cause some cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, and oropharynx. It also protects against the HPV types that cause most genital warts. In her presentation ‘Cervical Cancer: The Right Communication for Prevention,’ a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL), Prof Rose Anorlu empha- sised that cervical cancer screening has been shown to reduce the rate of the disease. According to Anorlu who heads the Oncology & Pathological Studies, at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), cervical cancer is the fourth most prevalent cancer globally;

HPV vaccine is the primary prevention for the disease. According to her, cervical cancer screening is to detect the pre-cancer of the cervix. “Screening is not for detection of invasive cervical cancer; it is for the detection of the pre-cancer of the cervix. The pre-cancer is easy to treat and treatment gives above 90 percent cure rate and prevents the development of invasive cervical cancer.”

…Jab Effective For Both Boys, Girls

A new study has suggested that the HPV vaccine is most effective at preventing cervical cancer when it’s given to girls and boys, underscoring the importance of vaccinating both groups. The study, which was published November 8 in the journal ‘Cell, Host and Microbe,’ found that giving girls and boys the HPV vaccine creates ‘herd immunity’ against certain forms of HPV, which can help lower the risk that girls will develop cervical cancer.

When the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was first recommended in 2006, it was only approved for girls, with strong messaging that the shot helped prevent certain forms of cervical cancer and other cancers caused by the infection. Even though the HPV vaccine was later approved for boys, uptake has been lower in this group. For the study, researchers studied 33 towns in Finland, which were randomly assigned to vaccinate boys and girls against HPV, to just vaccinate girls or to not offer the HPV vaccine to children.

The study tracked more than 11,000 kids who were born between 1992 and 1994, and followed up with them when they were 18, as well as 5,500 people who researchers followed up with when they were 22. The researchers discovered that eight years after the children were vaccinated, the prevalence of HPV types 16 and 18 — which are responsible for 70 percent of cervical cancers and are targeted by the vaccine — declined significantly in the 22 towns where it was given.

In the 11 towns that only vaccinated girls, there was also a drop in HPV type 31 (linked to higher risk of head and neck cancers), while the 11 towns that vaccinated both girls and boys saw a drop in both HPV types 31 and 45 (the third most common type linked to invasive cervical cancer). “By vaccinating both boys and girls, you will gain the benefit of herd protection for the community apart from the direct vaccine-induced immune protection,” said lead study author Ville Pimenoff, a senior research fellow at the Karolinska Institutet.