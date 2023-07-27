HP Launches New Smart Tank 580 Printer Series

As HP unveiled its latest Smart Tank printer series including Smart Tank 580, 581, and 585, designed for small and medium entrepreneurs for sustainable printing solutions, the company said it may work towards a payment system that allows customers to pay in bit considering the economic situation of the country. The newly launched printers include the HP Smart Tank 580, 581, and 585 series, an all-in-one printer that offers multifunctional value printing to its users with up to three years of ink in the box.

The Country Manager, HP Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika said the new series of HP printers were made to replace the old fashions to enhance productivity. Equipped with Artificial intelligence, Asika said the printers are power efficient as they can put themselves off while not in use, adding that the new printers are more durable than the previous ones. He said: “One of the things that we always work for us, aside from the fact that we have fantastic products, is the fact that our products are known for their durability.

That is the reputation we are building on. When one buys any HP product, one should be sure they are getting the best every single time. That we also don’t take for granted.” According to him, the new product is affordable, and the firm is trying to hit the middle line of power, value, and affordability. “It is a great combination. We are talking of a product that does not compromise value; it has great visuals; it is intuitive and still affordable.

It will create great value in the segment we have kept, which is the home space,” he further stated. Speaking on the payment system, Asika said implementing a device financing model in Nigeria is hard. “You know there are so many things that have to go with credits in Nigeria. It is documentation, KYC, and a lot of other things intertwined. It is a difficult nut to crack, but it is something we are looking at, working with our partners to achieve that.”

He, however, noted that with the help of HP partners, the firm could attempt it soon. Explaining the printers series, the HP Home Printing Solution Category Manager, Damilola Sophie said the printers are made with up to three years of ink in the box, adding that users stand to get up to 18,000 black pages or 8,000 colour pages of ink which “keeps your Home or Office printing needs met.