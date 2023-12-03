Howe Glads Match-Winner Gordon Is ‘Getting Recognition’

Eddie Howe was full of praise for Anthony Gordon and even more pleased to see to the player getting deserved recognition after another match-winning contribution for Newcastle.

The 22-year-old winger bagged the crucial goal that secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United and moved the Magpies up to fifth in the Premier League.

Gordon fired home an expertly-guided cross from assist-king Kieran Tripper in the 55th minute to spark scenes of wild celebration at St James’ Park.

The former Everton kid prodigy has now scored six top flight goals this season and Howe was excited for his £45million signing after the game.

He said: “From day one when he arrived at the club, you could see the passion he had and his desire to achieve and be successful.

“He puts the work in every day and sometimes we have to go and get him off the training pitch.

“Up against a very good defender today in [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka he was very good again, physically he was so good today. It was a really good battle between the two of them.

“I am delighted he is scoring the goals now and getting the recognition he deserves.”

Howe was forced to play the same XI from the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain against United due to the ongoing injury crisis, with goalkeeper Nick Pope picking up a serious-looking shoulder issue late in the second half.

But goalscorer Gordon says the unfortunate issues only makes the latest victory “more satisfying”.

The Newcastle starlet said: “It’s amazing to win today.

“It’s been a massive week for us, some good moments, some difficult moments but we came through it was a team. The same XI played three games on the bounce and we pulled through.

“Definitely makes the result more satisfying that we pulled through with the same team. It’s not just the lads that are injured, the ones that are playing have kicks and bruises, I’m limping.

“It’s so satisfying because we know how hard we work for each other, so to get the win today is massive.”