HOWAD To Establish N1bn Devt Trust Fund

Share

Old Boys Association of Hope Waddell Training Institution (HOWAD) has disclosed plans to establish a one billion naira trust Fund to invest in ventures that will generate money for improved infrastructure in the school for students.

Speaking at the celebration of 130 years existence of the school, National President of the Old Boys Association of the institution, Okon Ephraim said the trust fund will cater for indigent students who may not have resources to continue their education.

According to him, the institution’s 130 years has established HOWAD as a foremost secondary school in the country, explaining that with N1 billion naira investment, and given the proceeds from it, the association will make the institution one of the best.

Additionally, HOWAD President said that the association has been able to provide state of the art ICT center which will serve as technology driven center for both students and the public.

He also revealed that the establishment of a drawing studio is capable of serving Architects within the state due to the facilities in place.

It would be recalled that Hope Waddell Training Institution was established by Reverend Hope Waddell in 1895 and has provided educational opportunities for Nigerians who have held leadership positions in the country over the decades.

Also Speaking, the chairman of the anniversary committee, Toni Ikpeme said the association is planning a week long celebration that would involve interhouse sports,m competition, carnival outing as well as visit to orphanage home, among other activities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

