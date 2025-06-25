How Young Swimmers Turned Rainy Day Into A Tribute Of Legacy At Ikoyi Club

Share

The rain came down in sheets, but not a single child backed out last weekend in Lagos, as over 200 children dove into the rain-dappled pools at Ikoyi Club 1938, not just to race, but to learn.

In a country where swimming is still seen as an elite luxury or even a taboo in many homes, these children are rewriting a generational script.

The event was the Captain Sam Phil-Ebosie Memorial Swimming Competition, a tribute to the man fondly remembered as “Sam the Fish.”

The late captain was a commercial pilot, sports lover, and lifelong believer in the power of children and sport. But this wasn’t just a swimming competition; it was also a proof that water can hold more than fear, it can carry legacy, healing, and dreams.

In a brief interview, the daughter of the late captain and one of the lead sponsors, Lindsey Phil-Ebosie Afolabi, stated: “Hosting this event keeps the memory of my dad alive.

People often said he had a star, and now, that light shines through these kids.” The competition was first held in 2022 at the National Stadium, and what started as a small effort to honour Captain Phil-Ebosie has now grown into a movement.

This year, the competition found a home at Ikoyi Club, where the family discovered not only great facilities but a shared sense of purpose.

In a brief interview, the late Captain’s daughter, Lindsey Phil-Ebosie Afolabi, said that her father taught her and her sister how to swim and that they even competed in various events growing up.

She added; “Though we don’t swim competitively anymore, just being here, seeing these kids do things I can’t do, it moves me. It’s amazing.” Despite the rainy weather, no spirit was dampened.

About 191 children from nine schools and three clubs braved the rain, their parents cheering under umbrellas, coaches shouting times and names, and club officials standing proudly by the sidelines.

Among the cheering crowd was Mr. Akinbulejo Onabolu, Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, with a reflective smile. “This is historic,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve held this event in the rain.

And still, the turnout is incredible. That tells you this means something to these kids, to their families, to the sponsors, and to us as Ikoyi Club.”

But for Onabolu, the day was more than symbolic for personal reasons. “Swimming was taboo in my mother’s home. She tried to swim in school, and my grandfather pulled her out,” he said.

“I didn’t learn until adulthood, after a vacation where I had to sit and watch everyone dive in. I told myself, ‘Never again.’” Onabolu went on to address parents like him who grew up with silent fears.

“Swimming is a life skill. It builds discipline. It fosters friendship. It’s safer than you think. Just join the kids, have fun, and break your fear. If most of us had this opportunity growing up, we’d be speaking different languages today,” he added. But this isn’t just rhetoric.

The Ikoyi Club swimmers are already making waves beyond Lagos. In Mr. Onabolu’s words: “We have swimmers competing nationally and across Africa; in Ghana, Egypt and this week, we’re heading to Stuttgart, Germany for the 49th International Swimming Festival.”

Among the young swimmers was 16-year-old Enyi Justin Okereke from Meadow Hall School. Calm, articulate, and fiercely determined, Justin represents the very heart of this competition.

“The relay was the hardest part,” he said. “Catching up wasn’t easy.” His story is marked by resilience. He started swimming at 4, stopped after the loss of an uncle, paused again during COVID, and then returned overweight, discouraged, but determined.

“I had to rebuild from scratch in 2022,” he said. “But now I’m back, and I want to represent Nigeria with excellence.” His message to African parents was: “Swimming is expression.

It’s not common in our culture, but it should be. You can’t wake up and just swim, it takes skill, and anyone can learn it with consistency.”

This year’s competition saw children as young as 7, grouped into four age categories, competing in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and relays.

At the end of the proceedings, IC Marlins emerged tops with 22 gold, 18 silver and 11 bronze medals to garner 461 points while Meadow Hall School came second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals with a total of 243 points just as Boken Aquatics won 8 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals to finish overall third with 241 points.

Team Grange School emerged 4th with 7 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals with a total of 180 points.

