How WSICE shapes decolonisation dynamics, fostering unity, affirming human dignity

“Fourth Stage into Third Space and Beyond: WSICE on a Decolonial Mission,” was the focus of the presentations by celebrated theatre technical director and Chief Executive Officer of Zmirage Marketing and Communication, Dr. Teju Kareem, and renowned scholar, theatre director, and former Head of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria, Dr. ‘Tunde Awosanmi, at a two-day Hybrid Seminar on “Developing A Media Decolonisation Imaginary: Advancing New Methodologies for Decolonising Media Research, Pedagogy & Practice.”

Held January 30 and 31, 2024, at Bournemouth University, in Collaboration with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, Ghana, and Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE), the eye-opening event brought together scholars from Africa, UK, Europe, (Latin) America and South America, including Principal Lecturer, Bournemouth University (BU), Project Lead and Convener of the Seminar, Media Decolonisation Imaginary, Dr. Samantha Iwowo; Co-Director, Centre for the Study of Conflict, Emotions & Social Justice (CESJ), Bournemouth University (BU), Dr. Sue Sudbury; Prof. Oluyinka Esan, Caleb University, Nigeria; celebrated scholar, professor of Feminist Literary Criticism, Theoretical Approaches and Creative Writing at the University of Abuja, Prof. Razinat Talatu Mohammed; Prof. Charles Ofosu Marfo, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST), Ghana; Senior Lecturer, BU, and Co-convener of the Seminar, Dr. Szilvia Ruszer; Associate Professor, BU, and Co-director, Centre for the Study of Conflict, Emotion and Social Justice (CESJ), Dr. Sue Sadbury; Uche Nkwam Uwaoma, PhD. student of Nollywood Studies, BU; Coordinator of the Return of the Icons Programme for African Foundation for Development (AFFORD), Onyekachi Wambu; and Diversity and Inclusion Portfolio Lead for BBC England, Dumi Senda. In their respective presentations, Kareem and Awosanmi averred that the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) program has played a key role in contributing to the decolonisation process in education and the media, particularly in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria.

According to Kareem, through its multifaceted initiatives, “WSICE has been instrumental in challenging colonial narratives, fostering cultural awareness, and empowering the youth to reshape their understanding of history and identity. Ab initio, this commitment is articulated in the organization’s vision which positions it to serve: as a platform of Literature, Arts, and Culture to affirm and uphold the dignity of man. Focusing on the youths as the future of humanity, the WSICE seeks to foster unity among mankind regardless of nationality, ethnicity, and religion. To engrave in the hearts of the youth the uncommon view that education, art, and culture are authentic panaceas to fear, violence, and their resultant erosion of individual will and self-actualisation. “The youth hold the key to change and prosperity in Nigeria and the world. It is our duty to engage them and ensure their mindset and priorities are in the direction of progress for the motherland and humanity.” On Decolonisation in Education, he affirmed that WSICE has actively promoted cultural awareness as an integral part of education, adding that by “emphasising the significance of literature, arts, and culture, the program encourages a broader understanding of history beyond the limitations imposed by colonial perspectives. Participants in WSICE engage in discussions, performances, and literary activities that contribute to dismantling colonial mentalities and fostering a sense of pride in cultural heritage.” Youth engagement, Kareem said, is a cornerstone of WSICE’s approach, and that by focusing on the youth, the program aims to create a generation that is more connected to its heritage and less influenced by colonial narratives. According to him, the emphasis on cultural exchange programs exposes participants to diverse perspectives, contributing to a more inclusive educational experience that transcends colonial boundaries. “WSICE actively engages with the media, positioning arts and culture as tools for global diplomacy. By doing so, the program challenges colonial stereotypes perpetuated by the media and promotes a nuanced representation of African culture.”

He noted that media literacy is also a crucial component of WSICE’s initiatives, stressing that participants are equipped with the skills to critically analyse and challenge colonial narratives propagated by the media. Kareem informed that WSICE’s objectives in shaping the decolonization dynamics, include fostering unity, affirming human dignity, and inspiring future leaders, noting that WSICE’s commitment to fostering unity is evident in its programs and initiatives. “The mission to reaffirm and elevate the dignity of man aligns with the decolonization process. WSICE empowers individuals to take pride in their cultural heritage, countering the dehumanizing effects of colonial narratives. WSICE’s focus on inspiring and nurturing future leaders aligns with the broader goal of decolonization. By instilling leadership qualities rooted in humanistic virtues, the program contributes to shaping a new generation that questions colonial legacies.” He also noted that the inaugural edition, held in 2010, set the tone for WSICE’s impact, using the theme, arts and culture as a tool for global diplomacy. Significantly, the choice of plays and essays emphasised the power of culture in shaping diplomatic narratives, and challenging colonial stereotypes. “WSICE’s essay competitions and storytelling workshops challenge colonial perspectives in education. By encouraging students to write on themes reflecting cultural pride and justice, WSICE actively contributes to the decolonization of educational content. WSICE serves as a platform for cultural empowerment, encouraging participants to embrace the richness of their heritage.” In his presentation titled “Decolonial Continuities – Fourth Stage Into Third Space: Ws’ To WSICE’s Imaginaries And Decolonial Missions,” Awosanmi posited that the tripartite currents of colonialism, neo-colonialism, and post-colonialism inter-relatedly constitute a major existential dilemma that has beleaguered the continent of Africa and other similar sites owing to their historical global placement. This, he argued, is the reason why the thought systems and idea formulations emanating from those intellectuals who choose, among several themes and issues that matter and which need equal attention, to be dedicated to the explanation of space – being the home of humanity – is essential to the process of it’s unraveling as a site of existential revelation as well as antidote/remedy to humanity’s ever pervading existential angst. “On the continent of Africa, one major existential angst is the trope of decolonization and the attendant necessity of decolonization, both related conditions emanating from the tripartite source-angsts of colonialism, neo-colonialism, and post-colonialism. What are the thematic operational foci of decolonization? It is the struggle for racial justice, freedom, equality, and the enthusiasm to divest formerly colonized enclaves of the vestiges of colonialism, neo-colonialism, and post-colonialism. “The complexes of colonialism, neo-colonialism, post-colonialism, and decolonization are signifiers of conditions of specific spaces in time and are, therefore, existential tropes worthy of arresting the commitment of intellectual probes. The existential predicament of man is profoundly reflected upon by Wole Soyinka in Myth, Literature and the African World (1976) where he observes that efforts to provide definition to the enigma of space by humanity are a constant and routine engagement. “In Wole Soyinka’s existentialist construct, the theatre is a microcosmos of existence and it perfectly metaphorizes this. Since decolonization is both an existential and spatial construct and condition, decolonization is a spatio-temporal exigency whose mediation mandates the agency of the intellect by way of the different spatiosophies of diverse thinkers committed to its probe. The spatiosophies of Wole Soyinka, Homi Bhabha, and Michel Foucault constitute reliable agencies of relevant and comprehensible knowledge within the discourse. While the spatiosophies of Bhabha and Foucault have been exemplified in the idea of the ‘Third Space’, the exegesis of Soyinka’s spatiosophy is enshrined in the ‘Fourth Stage’.”

Noting that every cultural system must produce its own knowledge and apprehension of its own world – just as it is said in The Strong Breed that [every society must produce its own carrier and that], Awosanmi posited that the crux of The Fourth Stage “is the transitional linkage between all realms of consciousness. WS identified three levels of consciousness. There are also three levels of existence or worlds or spaces of being. The first is the world or space of the Unborn. The second is the world or space of the Living. And the third is the world or space of the dead or ancestors. All these three spaces are connected by the fourth space – which is the Fourth Stage. In Soyinka’s words: The Fourth Stage: … is the ‘chthonic realm’, the seething cauldron of the world will and psyche, the transitional yet inchoate matrix of death and becoming (142).” Awosanmi also averred that the Fourth Stage is “propelled by the need for insistence on Complementarity (of cultures, races and spiritualities) as a virtue of decolonization, just as truth is a condition for reconciliation, and just as justice is the only condition of humanity in an atmosphere deprived of coercion and discrimination. Kareem and Awosanmi affirmed that WSICE has succeeded in engaging Soyinka’s spatiosophy or philosophy of space, giving it a conscious practical extension that has enabled it to transcend the former boundaries of metaphysically perceptive entrapment through palpable translation and activation, adding that “the liminal essence of the fourth stage has been dualized, interpreted and transformed into a tangible, cognizable realm of globally advancing value. “WSICE’s robust approach to decolonization in education and the media through the chosen imaginary, which is constituted in its impactful production choices, underscores the program’s commitment to reshaping narratives and fostering cultural sensitivity. By empowering individuals with knowledge, critical thinking skills, and authentic cultural representations, WSICE contributes significantly to the ongoing process of decolonization in Nigeria and beyond. The program serves as a beacon for those seeking to reclaim their cultural identity and challenge the enduring legacy of colonial influence.”