How Women Can Shield Daughters From Culture Of Silence

The room at CEE-HOPE Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation domiciled in New Oko Oba area of Lagos was full of women — mothers, teachers, faith leaders, school heads and a few teenage girls — and the conversation kept returning to one hard truth: too many children in the country suffer in silence because the adults around them are afraid to say what is happening.

“We talked about child protection, child online safety, child sexual abuse — everything,” said Betty Abah, founder and Executive Director of CEE-HOPE, who hosted the event: ‘One-Day Seminar on Child Protection’. The programme, with the theme: ‘Child Protection in a Fast Changing World’ was organised by CEE-HOPE Nigeria in partnership with Afruka United Kingdom (UK). The seminar was held in Lagos on Monday, October 27.

CEE-HOPE Nigeria is a Nigerian NGO focused on rights, welfare, rehabilitation & development of young and vulnerable groups in marginalised as well as rural communities.

The seminar, which featured Ms Debbie Ariyo, Obe, CEO of AFRUCA Safeguarding Children — UK, as a speaker, brought together child’s rights advocates, women’s rights advocates, teachers/school owners, parents/guardians, government’s safeguard officials, law enforcement officers, religious/community leaders, among others.

Sanctuaries

According to Abah: “Homes, schools, churches, mosques — every place where children gather should be sanctuaries for them. They should not be places where they are exposed to harm.” If sanctuary is the aim, then the first question is whose job it is to create that safety.

In a room of women — many of them mothers — the answer landed squarely on their shoulders. But the discussion was not a simple transfer of responsibility; it was a challenge to habit and fear. Why, asked the speakers, do mothers so often silence a child’s cry? “Even when the child wants to speak out, she stops,” the lead speaker told the audience.

“That is the big issue.” The remark cut across the room: shame, financial dependence, and the pressure to keep a marriage intact were named again and again as reasons why mothers cover up abuse rather than report it.

No Protection

Debbie Ariyo — the visiting safeguarding expert from the UK whose work spans continents — framed the problem with blunt clarity. “Children are not being protected by the law, by the police, by schools, even by homes,” she said. “Child sexual abuse is very, very common in Nigeria. There’s little prosecution. It’s not about changing the law; it’s about implementing it.” Ariyo’s point was not simply legal.

She insisted that adults should stop treating abused children as troublemakers or offenders and start treating them as victims in need of protection. “That child is the victim,” she said. “The people who should be stigmatised are the ones harming these children.”

If shame keeps mothers from naming abuse, ignorance and changing technology create new kinds of danger. The seminar moved quickly from old wounds — the legacy of corporal punishment and silence — to modern threats: the internet, social media and the misuse of children’s images through artificial intelligence.

Bypassing Protections

“Children know how to bypass protections,” Ariyo warned. “Parents put protection on doors, but children have learnt how to get around it. We must educate both parents and children.” For mothers, that means learning enough about phones and apps to ask the right questions; for daughters it means being taught about bodily autonomy and the words to name abuse.

Another thread that ran through the day was the tension between culture, religion and accountability. “Culture should never be the reason to abuse children,” Abah said. She urged communities to stop hiding behind custom or piety when a child is harmed: “No matter what happens, culture must not be used to silence a child.”

Cost of silence

The cost of silence is real. Speakers recalled cases where communities and institutions protected abusers to shield reputations. Kris Oziofu Ekuafeh, founder of The Wellness Boss Company and the Stress Mastery Outreach for Kids, described how churches and schools sometimes protect their brand over the children in their care. “They would rather protect their image than protect the children,” she said.

Her plea was clear: prevention — or safeguarding — must be the priority. “Safeguarding is about putting systems in place that prevent victimisation,” Kris told the room. “If we focus on safeguarding, we will reduce the need for reactive protection.”

Mothers listening in the hall were invited to reimagine discipline. Hitting, once presented as the normal correction passed down from generation to generation, was challenged as counterproductive. “When you hit your child repeatedly you traumatise them,” Abah said.

“Most abusers grew up in homes where they were beaten. The cycle continues.” The alternative, she and others argued, is firm parenting without physical violence: conversation, withdrawal of privileges, clear boundaries and consistent consequences.

The seminar did more than diagnose problems; it named practical responsibilities. Aderonke Oyelakin, Lagos State Coordinator for the Child Protection Network, reminded the room that child protection is collective. “Every child is your child,” she said.

“Please do not look away. Any child you neglect today can become a danger to your own children tomorrow.” Her words reframed motherhood as public as well as private — a matter for neighbours, faith communities, school administrators and local leaders.

Language of Consent/Safety

Activists in the room urged mothers to speak up and to teach their daughters the language of consent and safety. “When you see something, say something,” Anthonia Ojenagbon said, summing up the simple but urgent civic act the seminar wanted to normalise.

That phrase — short, direct, repeatable — was the practical takeaway many women pinned to their phones and their memory. The audience also heard hard truths about justice. Ariyo and Abah spoke of cases compromised at police stations, of families paid off and of prosecutions that never happened.

Public pressure, they said, can work: the media can shine a spotlight that forces authorities to act. But sustainable change requires laws to be enforced consistently, not just public outrage in isolated cases. For mothers, the work is twofold: act at home and demand accountability in public life.

At home, mothers must teach daughters to name and tell — to know which parts of their bodies belong to them, and to be believed when they speak. In the community, mothers must refuse to let institutions hide abuse behind reputational concerns.

They must support neighbours who come forward, and push for training for teachers, school staff and religious leaders. “The thing we are ignoring today will come back to bite us in the butt tomorrow,” Kris said, and the line drew nervous laughter and sober nods.

It was a reminder that neglect has a cost not only to individuals but to societies. Protecting girls now is not an abstract moral project; it is an investment in collective safety and future potential. By the end of the day the talk had moved from accusation to action.

Participants agreed on simple next steps: start conversations at home, demand safeguarding policies at schools and places of worship, and form local networks — even virtual groups — that can provide advice and quick support when a child is at risk. For everyone out there, from mothers, daughters, and women who care for children — the message is clear.

Protecting girls starts at home, not in other places or meetings. It begins with mothers who listen, who believe their children, who teach them early, and who refuse to keep quiet when something feels wrong.

One of the speakers, Oziofu Ekuafeh, put it simply during the discussion: “If we want to change our children, we must change ourselves.” That is the pledge the room tried to carry out as its doors closed: to turn shame into action, secrecy into support, and a culture of silence into a chorus of mothers who will not look away.