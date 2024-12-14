How Wizkid Changed My Career – Terry Apala

Share

Nigerian singer, Terry Apala has taken to his social media page to thank his colleague, Wizkid, for the progress of his career.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Terry Apala featured Wizkid and Seyi Vibes on the remix of his song ‘Apala’ with DJ Tunez.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, Apala said Wizkid changed his career by giving him a verse on the remix of his song ‘Apala Disco.’

According to him, Wizkid’s appearance on the song saved him millions of naira he would have spent on promotion.

He said, “It wasn’t my doing. Wizkid just decided to help me, seeing that I’ve been struggling in the music industry for a long time. He changed my entire career with just one verse.

“It’s more like a shortcut. It’s like you’re planning to spend millions to promote your song and Wizkid now jumped on the song; it will automatically reduce the promotion budget. That’s how God works.”

