How Widows, Orphans, Others Celebrated Christmas In Delta

Background

Who could have believed the spate of charity activities that were initiated and performed in Delta State during the recent Yuletide celebrations. The essence of the birth of Jesus Christ in the manger was practically domesticated by industrialists, captains of industries, private and corporate individuals, even politicians, through various philanthropic gestures to the downtrodden in the society.

Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), widows, orphans, students, the sick and others who have been sidelined over time, were remembered for good. They all on this auspicious occasion smiled home with bags of rice, bags of beans, and other food items, and with their bank accounts credited with thousands of naira.

No thanks to their representatives in the corridors of power, captains in the banking sector and other field of endeavours, who saw the need to give back to their localities. The state government also joined in bringing succour to the people and ensuring that they all have Merry Christmas and happy New Year celebrations, with a lot to eat and drink.

Elumelu’s style

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu was the first to flood Aniocha North Local Government Area of the oil rich Delta State with 2,000 bags of rice and 200 bags of beans.

This gesture has become a yearly tradition. The food items were shared among various quarters Onichu-Uku, his home town. On his list of beneficiaries were three orphanage homes, which included; Mary Mother of God Orphanage, of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku. Others beneficiaries were the Federal School of Nursing Sciences in OnichuUku, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the locality, local media, men and women groups.

The banking guru, who rooted the gifts through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), was represented at the distribution point in OnichuUku by the Chairman of LGA, Hon Basim Chinye, supported by the Head of Elumelu’s Media Team, Mr Ramon Abdulramon. Chinye said the names of the financial guru has for decades been synony- mous with philanthropic gestures. He said, “Chief Tony Elumelu has continued on the fast lane of humanitarian gesture. Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), thousands of Nigerians have received hope in hopeless situations.

He has brought smiles to the faces of the broken-hearted, even as history has recorded his philanthropic spirit.” The proprietors of the Great Orphanage Home and other beneficiaries that besieged his residence, prayed for long life and prosperity, and greater elevations for the donor.

EKO’s ‘Sheriff Cares’

Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state practically domesticated the M.O.R.E Agenda empowerment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori when it shared N100 million among 1,000 men and women, youths and artisans to enhance their businesses during the Yuletide. Oborevworii, who was represented at the disbursement by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said the empower ment was a vital initiative of the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ pursuit of President Tinubu and his boss.

He commended the chairman of the LGA, Hon Kelvin Ezenyili, for championing the course of righteousness of the Governor’s unwavering commit- ment to the ‘prosperity for all Deltans’.

Ezenyili at the flag-off, tagged, ‘EKO Empowerment for Sheriff’s M.O.R.E Agenda’ declared 2026 as a year of fa- vour for the people of the locality. He thanked the Governor for giving the local government area the freedom to operate without undue interference, and said the financial empowerment remains a fundamental element for a secure and any prosperous business.

“This is a testament of the shared commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the progress and wellbeing of the good people of Oshimili South. It provides a platform for one to establish small scale businesses for sustainable livelihood and avenue to becoming financially independent”, he said.

He said the exercise was all-inclusive as it cuts across the entire council area and devoid of political, ethnic or religious afflictions with Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani and Igbo being carried along. He urged beneficiaries that got N100,000 each to restock their businesses during the festive period in order to meet up their financial obligations. He charged them to support the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori by 2027.

‘June Vision’ gesture

For the Founder and Chief Execu- tive Officer (CEO) of June Vision Foundation – a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Evangelist (Mrs) June Eunice Ify Odika, a.k.a Widows For Christ, it was another season of love.

This is as she showered love on widows from three communities: Issele-Uku, Issele-Mkpitime and Onicha-Ugbo, all of Aniocha South local Government Area under the platform of Widows For Christ. On December 24, 2025, at the Royal Palace of HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka, the Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom, she marked nineth edition of the show of love to widows.

Highly elated, the Obi, who witnessed the disbursement to over 300 widows hailed the donor for her forthrightness, resilience and unwavering commitment to the welfare of vulnerable persons in the past nine years. The Obi said, “I am looking forward to a bigger and more elaborate 10th anniversary of the initiative.”

He prayed for long life, God’s abundant grace and strength on the founder to continue to fulfill the call of God upon her life. He said the Foundation has helped to assuage the hunger and quench the thirst of widows who cannot provide for themselves to celebrate Christmas. Agbogidi Nduka urged the women to continue to persevere in hope and faith in God who has become their father and husband.

He appealed to other well-meaning individuals to support and collaborate with the Foundation to expand the scope in order to ensure that vulnerable persons within the LGA share in the joy of the season. The Founder, who revealed the next stage of the Foundation, said a parcel of land had already been acquired along Ogbeowele Quarters in Issele-Uku, for a Medical Centre and a multi-purpose hall to properly attend to the needs of widows and other vulnerable persons within council and beyond.

She said, “I decided to host the 2025 edition of this empowerment against all odds, to thank God for His sufficient grace and favour, despite the loss of my younger brother.” Pastor Sunday Ikelede, supported by Pastor Emmanuel Ebegbuzie, who ministered the word of God to the beneficiaries and other participants, asked God to raise men and women who will fast-track more development in IsseleUku community. The highpoint was the sharing of rice and wrappers to the widows.

North American Youth

The North American Youth wing of the Issele-Uku Association (IUANA), led by its President, Mr Chibuzor Umemezie, was in Issele-Uku Kingdom and presented food items to the Great Saints Orphanage Home, along Issele-Mkpi- time Road in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. This was in fulfillment of the association’s annual agenda towards the vulnerable children in the locality.

Items ranging from bags of rice, beans, garri, and onion, cartons of noodles, gallons of both red and groundnut oil, cartons of tomato paste and spices, loaves of bread, tubers of yam, detergents, drinks, roles of tissue paper and many others, were donated for the upkeep of the inmates.

Umemezie commended the orphanage handlers for their love and care in protecting and grooming the children towards becoming a better version of themselves in the future. He told HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka, during a visit to his palace that North American Youth body was committed to ensuring that the vulnerable children at home are not abandoned while others lavishly celebrate the Yuletide season.

He said, “I assure you of our commitment to making sure that everything goes well with you guys for as much as we can. We started this pro- gramme with you last year under the platform of the DMV Youth, and we have come to register our presence in your wellbeing this year as the entire North American Youth. We shall continue to do our best possible to better your lives and welfare.”

Honouring elderly

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, a renowned philanthropist and prominent son of Ozoro Kingdom, Engineer Ashakah Orobosa, rekindled the joy and hope of the elderly women in the five communities of the kingdom by his personal visitation to their abodes, leaving them with various gift items, including cash.

The selected elderly women, five from each community received 10kg bag of rice, wrappers and monetary gifts. The donor said the gesture show cased his commitment to honouring the elderly during the Yuletide by promoting love and unity. He said gesture highlighted the importance of being close to the grassroots, the need for respect for elders, and giving back to the society.

The recipients were overwhelmed with gratitude, praying God to continue to bless the giver and increase the numbers of benefactors in the community. They urged other well-meaning sons and daughters of the area to emulate Orobosa’s positive gesture and dedication to the Ozoro project, welfare and progress.

Landmark summit

On Monday, December 29, 2025, the people of Aniocha-Oshimili extraction held a landmark summit, centred on creating economic and socio-political pathways for themselves.

Tagged; Unity, Development and Security: Unifying Development and Securing the Vision, Aspirations and Future of Aniocha-Oshimili People, held at the Ogwa-Ukwu Ahaba, it had over 20 traditional rulers in attendance, including over 35 Presidents-General of various towns’ Development Unions, led by their Leader, Dr Ignatius Ezoem, political office holders, academia, stakeholders and people from different groups. Prior to the summit, the organisers paid a visit to an orphanage home within Asaba metropolis where gifts of various shapes were showered on the inmates.

The summit which held at the instance of Njiko Aniocha-Oshimili, debated on sundry issues bordering on the economy, security, education and political future of the people of AniochaOshimili, with some illustrious sons and daughter of Aniocha-Oshimili, hon- oured, based on their contributions to human and career development.

Oborevwori’s widows welfare scheme

This was Governor Sheriff Obor- evwori’s ‘personal responsibility,’ discharged to the people. Oborevwori’s widows’ welfare scheme had brought hope to the vulnerable women across the state.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Social Investment Programmes (Widows Welfare Scheme), Elder Isioma Okonta, has praised the Governor for his sustained commitment to the welfare of widows. Okonta said 10,000 widows, as mandated by the Governor, have been fully enrolled for Free Health Care Service, and prompt payment, with N10,000 each to beneficiaries, for December paid.