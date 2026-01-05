How West Africa Dominated The Group Stage

West Africa’s strong showing at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 reflects long-term growth rather than short-term success.

All six West African teams that qualified for the tournament have progressed to the Round of 16, which is a strong indicator of regional consistency. Their performances show improvements in tactical organisation, player development, and competitive mentality across the board.

Benin

Benin’s qualification for the knockout stage represents steady progress rather than sudden success. After missing recent AFCON tournaments, their return has been carefully managed. Unlike their 2019 campaign, where they advanced without winning a group match, Benin recorded a victory in regular time in 2025.

This shows improvement in attacking confidence and game control. Their ability to compete evenly in matches suggests better preparation and tactical understanding. While they are not yet among the tournament favourites, Benin’s performance reflects a national team that is growing in stability and belief.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso continue to confirm their place among Africa’s most reliable tournament teams. Their regular qualification for the knockout stage points to longterm planning and consistency in selection. Historically, the team performs well defensively and remains difficult to break down.

Their AFCON 2025 campaign follows this pattern, showing discipline and physical strength. However, their next challenge remains converting solid performances into decisive victories, especially when compared to their 2013 run to the final.

Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire entered the tournament with the pressure of being defending champions, and their qualification from the group stage shows they handled that pressure well. The team benefits from experience at the highest level, with many players competing in top European leagues.

This experience reflects in their ability to control matches and manage difficult moments. Their aim to defend the title is supported by squad depth and leadership, which are critical factors in knockout football.

Mali

Mali’s progress to the Round of 16 highlights their resilience and tactical discipline. Three draws may appear cautious, but remaining unbeaten shows de- fensive organisation and mental strength. Mali continue to benefit from strong youth development systems, which regularly produce talented players.

However, their group-stage results also suggest a need for greater efficiency in attack. If Mali can improve their goal conversion, they have the potential to go further in the tournament.

Nigeria

Nigeria’s group-stage performance has been one of the most impressive statistically. Winning all three matches places them among the strongest teams so far. This record reflects balance across the team, with solid defending, energetic midfield play, and effective attacking options.

Competition for places within the squad has improved performance levels, and tactical adjustments have been well executed. Nigeria’s current form suggests a team that has learned from past tournaments and is prepared for the demands of the knockout rounds.

Senegal

Senegal’s campaign so far has been marked by control and efficiency. Finishing top of their group shows their ability to manage games without unnecessary risk. The team combines physical strength with tactical structure and strong leadership.

Senegal’s consistency at AFCON over re- cent years suggests they are now one of the standard-setters in Af- rican football. Their approach to tournament football makes them one of the most serious contend- ers for the title.