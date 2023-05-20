How West Africa Auto Show Stimulates Growth In Industry- ASPMDA, Exhibitors

The leadership of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA) and various exhibitors at the just-concluded West Africa Automotive Show have described the exhibition as a stimulant for the growth desired for the industry in the sub-region of the continent.

More than 100 exhibitors and 3,000 participants attended the three-day show which kicked off on May 16 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the President of ASPMDA, Ngozi Emechebe, said his members benefitted from the staging of the show in the country, saying it has the capacity to engineer the revolution in the automotive ecosystem.

“It is a huge thing for us that we have this kind of event happening in the country; our members spend a lot of money to travel abroad to speak with manufacturers and import these products but what we have here is that the manufacturer have come here and our members can interact with them and strike deals.

“This is huge for our industry and on behalf of my members, we say thank you for this privilege and I hope the show inspires my members to greater heights,” he said.

Thom Le Roux, General Manager, Sales and Development-Africa at Mansons International Pvt Ltd, says a global brand that deals with various types of auto spare parts, the show deepened their convictions that there is a huge potential in the Nigerian market.

“This is our first time in Nigeria and we already know that there is a huge potential in this country. We hope to penetrate the market with this show and we can say that with what we have seen so far, this is a great show,” he said.

Exhibition Manager, Georgina Lloyd, described Nigeria’s automotive market as the best in the world which needs a show like this to service its need.

“We got over 150 exhibitors; we are looking to meet West African importers and the automobile community.

“We have brought pavilion from Morocco, Indonesia, China, and Egypt. We got companies selling their automotive products; oils and lubricant, automotive spare parts; batteries, tyres and more,” she said.

“I’m delighted with the Nigeria market. The automotive industry has grown rapidly in Lagos and I won’t be surprised if ASPMDA rules the world in the nearest future,” she said.