How We’re Turning Our Major Towns Into Smart Cities –Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the vision of his administration is taking shape with the urban renewal initiative across major towns in the state.

Abiodun, who disclosed this when he visited government houses around the Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, said housing projects initiated by his administration had added lustre and beauty to all major cities across the state.

He said the housing initiatives in Kobape, Iperu, Ijebu Ode and Ilaro had transformed the areas and they are, consequently, now being referred to as smart cities.

The governor spoke on the urban renewal scheme of his administration as the first phase of 35 houses are completed at the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta.

