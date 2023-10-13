How We’re Going To Tackle Sexual Harassment, By Minister

Recently, about 50 female law students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) pro- tested with placards bearing various inscriptions about sexual harassment. The illicit practice has continued to eat deep into the school system in Nigeria which seems to be an overflow from the larger society.

Meeting

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, received student union bodies in Nigeria penultimate Monday in Abuja to discuss ways to mitigate the menace of sexual harassment in schools. The essence of the meeting was to find lasting solutions to ending issues of sexual violence in Nigerian institutions, Kennedy-Ohanenye reiterated her commitment to utilize all available means to tackle the continuous problem of sexual harassment within higher education institutions across the country.

Referencing the recent UNICAL scandal, the minister underscored the importance of conducting a thor- ough investigation to ensure justice was served and offenders rightly punished to serve as an example for potential offenders. “So all I asked for was thorough investigation and justice am not finding anyone. We are starting with the Calabar case because that’s a trending case; we are going to write as we have agreed, to the Department of State Services (DSS) to wade into the investigation, so that the professor that’s allegedly been accused of committing the act will not go free.

Not just that he has been sacked, it’s not enough punishment. So let them go in and gather issues that will bring an end to this and the right judicial action should be taken. Remember they said the professor had been in the eye of the storm before. He was sacked before and he came back. Now he has gone to court. Let us not give room for the same thing to keep repeating itself. That’s why we want a better and more thorough investigation in order to have an advantage over him in court.

Collaboration

“In collaboration with the Federal Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Chief Justice of the Federation, and civil society organisations, the ministry has decided on an innovative way to enforce the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act gender-based violence, sexual and gender-based violence, female genital mutilation (FGM), violence against children.

“For the above, we will set up mobile courts to ensure quick dispensation of justice for the survival of the violence in line with Mr President’s renewed ‘Hope Agenda’, saying that they will work to allow the poor to breathe and not suffocate them. “We strive to ensure that reporting mechanisms are known, accessible and trusted and that victims who report sexual misconduct feel safe and protected.

We have reinforced mechanisms to ensure that cases of sexual exploitation and abuse are reported, using a range of complaint mechanisms, including face to face engagement, mobile phone technology and call centres.” The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, in its continued fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), has said it will set up mobile courts for quick dispensation of justice for such victims.

This was disclosed by the minister during an interactive session with journalists at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja recently.

FGM

The minister noted that those who were still practicing female genital mutilation (FGM) would also be tried in the mobile courts so as to bring to an end this old traditional practice. “The mobile courts will be created for Gender-Based Violence and Child molestation. Such victims will be able to report to the ministry and the ministry will go to the mobile courts to get justice.”

Meanwhile, the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Investment has opted to “encourage women groups to form cooperatives registered with the ministry so that the ministry can empower them with different production machines to boost Nigeria’s economy and improve the livelihoods of women.” Speaking Mrs. Kennedy-Ohanenye said:

“The ministry has opted to encourage all women groups to form cooperatives and register with us so that the ministry can empower them with different production machines to boost Nigeria’s economy.” She added that the ministry has decided to make life easier for rural women by providing them with charcoal burners and biogas stoves which were cost-effective as the distributed gas cylinders to rural women was no longer sustainable for the ministry.

Besides, the ministry was also concerned about how they would be refilling their cylinders once the gas finishes.

Sewing houses

The minister noted that within 100 days, it will set up sewing houses to produce local outfits which will be exported to other countries. The Minister of Women Affairs also said that the sanitary towels the ministry usually gives to students will now be transformed into a setting up “Sanitary Pad Production Centre” as the old method can no longer be sustainable.

She also said that the ministry’s crèche and other underutilised properties will get back to their feet for proper functioning within her 100 days in office. Meanwhile, Kennedy-Ohanenye in a parley with Nigerian student leaders across the country vowed to do everything within her ministry’s powers to tackle sexual harassment across all learning institutions in Nigeria also restating her stand for women and justice and called for an in-depth investigation that was devoid of sentiment and prejudice.

“We don’t want sexual harassment to be fought only by expelling the culprits or probably sacking them from work. We don’t want that anymore. We want a situation where justice should be served, because if we don’t go for justice it will continue being a round circle thing, so the students together with the Ministry of Women Affairs have decided that justice must be dispensed in every case before the judiciary.

Actions must be taken so that people will be called to order and others will be deterred,” she said. Responding, leaders of the student union bodies expressed their gratitude to the minister for her willingness to collaborate with them on this critical issue. They pledged their full support, committing to work with the ministry in eradicating the ugly trend of sexual harassment in various Nigeria institutions. Representing other directors of the ministry, the Director Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, said the ministry has come up with the following as the changes they want to introduce to achieve sustainability:

“Firstly the gas cylinder that is being distributed to rural women is no longer sustainable by the ministry, as the ministry is now concerned about who refills the gas cylinder for these women when it is finished?” Saying the ministry will now change the method of such support with the provision of charcoal burners and bio-gas stoves, adding that this particular one will be cost- effective for the ministry and also affordable for the rural women.

“Secondly that the sanitary towels the ministry usually gives to students will now be transformed into the setting up of ‘Sanitary Pad Production Centre’ as the old method can no longer be sustainable. “Thirdly that the ministry has also resolved to help and encourage all women groups to form cooperatives and register with the ministry so that the ministry can empower them with different production machines to boost Nigeria’s economy, livelihood of women and for nation development.”