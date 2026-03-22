How Weak Capital Budget Spending Affects Infrastructural Growth, Economy – Experts

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that in the last three years, the country has seen bold and ambitious capital budget plans that give the impression of a strong determination by the government to tackle the nation’s huge infrastructure deficit. But that has remained on paper as the gap between the capital appropriated and the actual cash-backed disbursements continue to widen. That has left many critical projects uncompleted, underfunded or stalled.

For three consecutive fiscal cycles, Nigeria has unveiled some of the most ambitious budgets in its history— spending plans that, on paper, promise transformation across infrastructure, social services, and economic development. From the N21.83 trillion appropriations in 2023 to the record-breaking N54.99 trillion budgets in 2025, the numbers tell a story of bold intent.

They suggested a government determined to close infrastructure gaps, stimulate growth, and reposition Africa’s largest economy. But beyond the headlines and parliamentary approvals lies a more troubling reality—one that is increasingly evident across the country’s economic landscape: Nigeria’s capital budgets are not translating into actual infrastructure on the ground.

Instead, a widening gap between budgeted allocations, approved releases, and cash backed disbursements has left roads uncompleted, power projects underfunded, rail lines delayed, and critical investments in health and education stalled. For economists, development partners, and private sector leaders, this disconnect is no longer a technical concern—it is a structural crisis that threatens Nigeria’s growth trajectory.

Big budgets, weak execution

At the heart of the issue is what fiscal analysts describe as a “budget credibility gap”—a persistent mismatch between what government plans to spend and what it is able to execute. In 2023, the Federal Government allocated approximately N6.98 trillion to capital expenditure within its N21.83 trillion budget. However, initial releases were estimated at about N1.24 trillion, with subsequent disbursements still falling short of full implementation. The following year, 2024, saw an expansion in fiscal ambition, with the total budget rising to N28.7 trillion. Government officials indicated that capital releases were largely affected. Yet, across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), many projects remained underfunded due to delays in cash backing— forcing contractors to slow down or halt work altogether. By 2025, the situation had deteriorated further. Despite a historic N54.99 trillion budget, only about 30 per cent of capital allocations were released, according to fiscal tracking estimates, with as much as 70 per cent rolled over into 2026. In extreme cases, some MDAs reportedly received as little as one per cent of their capital votes. The pattern is now familiar: Large appropriations, limited releases, delayed cash backing, and eventual rollovers. For many analysts, this cycle has eroded the credibility of Nigeria’s budgeting process.

Projects in limbo

Across Nigeria, the consequences of weak capital spending are visible—and costly.

Road infrastructure:

Major road projects have suffered repeated delays. The Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano highway, a strategic northern corridor, has faced prolonged setbacks tied to funding gaps and cost escalations. While parts of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway are nearing completion, the project experienced intermittent slowdowns due to delayed payments to contractors.

Power sector:

Efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fragile electricity grid have also been constrained. Transmission expansion projects under the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have progressed unevenly due to irregular funding, limiting the country’s ability to evacuate generated power and stabilise supply.

Rail modernisation:

Rail projects seen as critical to reducing logistics costs have struggled with financing gaps. Extensions tied to the Ibadan–Kano corridor, among others, have faced delays linked to counterpart funding challenges.

Healthcare:

Perhaps, the most striking example is the health sector. In 2023, only about N40.4 billion was released out of a N134 billion capital allocation—representing a shortfall of roughly 70 per cent. This has affected hospital upgrades, procurement of medical equipment, and expansion of primary healthcare facilities.

Education:

From university revitalisation to basic education infrastructure, funding has remained uneven, with many projects slowed or abandoned due to delayed releases. The cumulative effect is a landscape dotted with partially completed projects—visible reminders of unrealised fiscal promises.

What experts are saying

Economists and policy analysts have repeatedly warned about the long-term implications of weak capital budget execution. The World Bank, in its Nigeria Development Updates, has consistently emphasised that low and inefficient public investment undermines infrastructure delivery and inclusive growth.

Similarly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has stressed the need for stronger public financial management, urging Nigeria to align its budgets with realistic revenue expectations and improve execution capacity. Leading economist, Bismarck Rewane, has been blunt in his assessment: “If you don’t spend on infrastructure, you constrain growth. Capital expenditure is what drives expansion in an economy like Nigeria.”

For Dr. Muda Yusuf, the issue is fundamentally about revenue: “The problem is not just budgeting—it is revenue performance. When revenues fall short, capital expenditure is usually the first casualty.” Economist, Ayo Teriba, points to structural limitations: “Nigeria’s fiscal space is constrained. With high debt service obligations and rising recurrent expenditure, capital spending is squeezed unless revenues improve significantly.”

Adding to the chorus, development economist, Dr. Doyin Salami, warned that inconsistent capital spending undermines policy credibility. “Investors look for consistency and predictability. When capital budgets are not implemented, it sends a signal that fiscal policy may not be reliable.”

Former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, also raised concerns about long-term competitiveness. “Infrastructure is the backbone of economic productivity; without sustained investment, Nigeria risks falling further behind its peers.” From the private sector, Tony Elumelu has repeatedly highlighted the cost of poor infrastructure: “No economy can thrive without power, roads, and efficient logistics.

The private sector cannot carry this burden alone.” Meanwhile, Economist, Dr. Zainab Usman, emphasised governance challenges. “It is not just about how much is budgeted, but how efficiently funds are deployed. Weak institutions and execution gaps are central to the problem.” Why capital spending falls short A closer look at Nigeria’s fiscal framework reveals multiple structural constraints.

1. Revenue underperformance Oil production volatility, theft, and price fluctuations continue to undermine revenue projections. Non-oil revenue mobilisation, though improving, remains insufficient to meet budget targets.

2. Rising debt service burden A significant portion of government revenue is now devoted to servicing debt, leaving limited fiscal space for capital expenditure.

3. Exchange rate pressures The sharp depreciation of the Naira since 2023 has increased the cost of infrastructure projects, many of which rely heavily on imported materials and equipment.

4. Cash management challenges Even when funds are approved, actual cash releases are often delayed, disrupting project timelines and increasing costs.

5. Institutional bottlenecks Procurement delays, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and contract verification processes further slow implementation.

6. Over-Ambitious Budgeting Some analysts argue that Nigeria’s budgets are often based on optimistic revenue assumptions, making full implementation unrealistic from the outset.

Economic Consequences: Growth deferred

The implications of weak capital spending extend far beyond delayed projects.

Widening infrastructure deficit Nigeria’s infrastructure gap—estimated by various institutions to run into hundreds of billions of Dollars—continues to expand.

Slower economic growth

Capital expenditure has one of the highest multiplier effects in any economy. Weak implementation dampens GDP growth and limits economic expansion.

Job losses

The construction sector, a major employer, is directly impacted by inconsistent funding, leading to job losses and reduced economic activity.

Private sector constraints

Poor infrastructure raises the cost of doing business, reduces competitiveness, and discourages both domestic and foreign investment.

Inflationary pressures

Supply-side constraints linked to poor infrastructure contribute to inflation, particularly in food and logistics. As the World Bank has noted, improving the efficiency of public investment could significantly boost Nigeria’s growth potential.

Government’s position

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defended its fiscal strategy, arguing that macroeconomic stabilisation is a necessary foundation for sustainable growth. Finance Minister, Wale Edun, has consistently emphasised fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, and prioritisation of critical projects.

Government officials maintain that Budget implementation is being aligned with actual revenues and cash-backed releases are prioritised over nominal allocations. They also added that ongoing reforms will expand fiscal space over time. They argue that the rollover of capital allocations into 2026 was designed to ensure continuity rather than abandonment of projects.

Rising scrutiny Despite these assurances, concerns over

Nigeria’s budget credibility are intensifying. Analysts warn that persistent gaps between budgeted and actual spending could undermine investor confidence and weaken the effectiveness of fiscal policy. The IMF had advised Nigeria to strengthen its fiscal framework, improve revenue mobilisation, and enhance transparency in budget execution. For many observers, the issue is no longer just about fiscal management—it is about trust.

The road ahead

As Nigeria prepares future budgets, the lessons from 2023 to 2025 are becoming increasingly clear. The effectiveness of a budget is not defined by its size, but by its implementation. Without credible revenue projections, disciplined execution, and efficient cash management, even the most ambitious spending plans risk becoming little more than accounting exercises.

For a country facing urgent infrastructure needs, rising unemployment, and mounting economic pressures, bridging the gap between budget and reality is no longer optional. It is imperative.