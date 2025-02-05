How We Won Hearts At Cricket World Cup –Team Nigeria Star

Share

Nigeria’s Junior Yellow Greens made history at the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup, finishing in the top six and securing automatic qualification for the next edition Star performer and MVP against Ireland, Lillian Ude, has described the experience as “exciting and memorable.”

Despite making their debut on the global stage, Ude revealed that the team embraced the challenge with confidence and determination, ensuring they enjoyed every moment.

Ude revealed that the team’s positive attitude helped them navigate the tournament successfully. “It was fun. The experience was fun, irrespective of the fact that it was our debut game, but we made it through.”

“We just had to add fun to our experience, and it was nice.”

