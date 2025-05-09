How We Were Used To Swindle Women Seeking Sexual Pleasure Online, By 12-Year-Old Suspect

Share

…says his mom sold his father’s land to enroll him

A 12-year-old boy, Munachi Uguchukwu, has described how himself and other yahoo trainee boys were used to swindle women seeking sexual pleasure online.

The suspect was arrested with nine other suspects at a Yahoo training school in Lagos by detectives from Lagos State Police command.

He said because his mother wanted him to learn Internet fraud desperately she sold his father’s land to enroll him in the school.

Genesis

Uguchukwu who spoke with select journalists at the Lagos State Command, said prior to his arrival in Lagos, he lived with his parents in Anambra State. Following the death of his father, who was the sole breadwinner, he was introduced to the gang who operates the facility.

He said: “I was woken up one early morning by the news of the sudden death of my father who left home for his business place the previous day but didn’t return.

“His death shattered my dreams of a promising carrier in future as I was made to drop out of school since the proceed from my mother’s petty trading business was not enough to sustain the family.

“Then, not knowing what to do, my mother approached a friend of hers, for financial support, but rather she introduced my mother to a gang that was recruiting young boys in the East into Internet fraud in Lagos State.

“To her, the prospects was good as she believed that in less than one year, her young son would be rich enough to shoulder the burden and that her worries will be over.

“The only thing that stood against the thought of a lavish lifestyle is the money to buy me a laptop, data and some few other items.

Land

“After my mother had walked round the town looking for who to lend her money I needed for the training in Lagos.

“My mother was thinking of where to get the money to buy me laptop and other items I needed for the training. “After walking round our town without finding helping hand, out of frustration she had no option than to sell my father’s land to buy me the items I needed and sponsor me to Lagos to learn the act.

“Not wanting to fail again, she quickly, without thinking of the possible dangers ahead, sold the only land that was given to my father by his family to raise the fund,” he confessed to a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti where he was being detained.

Munachi explained that few weeks later, he arrived Lagos along with three others and that they were enrolled into the Internet training centre where they will be taught how to swindle unsuspecting foreign and local businessmen.

Operation

He continued: “At first, we were shown different romance online sites and how we can capture those seeking sexual pleasure for a token in dollars. “We all had different roles to play in the quest to defraud a would-be client.

We must perform our part perfectly, failure of which attracts severe beating. You are made to stay without food if the stake is high. “I have only spent few months before we were arrested by the police. Most of the money we made goes to our teachers.

The only thing we were given is food. Those who have graduated gets a fraction of the proceed from a successful deal.”

On April 1, 2025, detectives from the Lagos State Command busted and dismantled the illegal Internet fraud training facility, known as a “Yahoo School,” in the Iju area of the state.

It was during the raid on the centre that four principal suspects were arrested alongside six under aged trainees including Uguchukwu, who was arrested and he was moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

According to the police, the principal suspects of the centre, recruited the trainees from Anambra State, engaged them in Internet fraud, and confiscated their earnings.

During the operations, the police detectives arrested four Yahoo experts who were running the notorious school, namely Chibuike Ihejika, 23; Stanley Ihejika, 22; Obiora Oyediba, 26; and Emmanuel Oyedibe, 25.

The other six suspects are their criminal trainees, all of whom were undergoing training in cybercrime and fraud: Okorie Henry, Otoh Chisom, 20; Okeke Kwufrochikwu, 26; Uchenna Obeji, 26;Chinedu Ukachukwu, 23 including Munachi Udochukwu, 12 years-old.

It was also revealed that the principal suspects of the facility recruited their trainees from Anambra State, engaged them to commit Internet fraud and other related crimes.

The proceeds from their fraudulent activities were confiscated by the principal suspects, while the trainees go home with nothing.

Beating

The principal suspects of the centre were said to usually beat the trainees who go contrary to their directives in the training school. Some of the trainees were seen with different marks of beating when policemen stormed the school.

After police invaded the Yahoo training school and arrested the trainees, Uguchukwu had bruises on his body and he was taken to the hospital for medical care, the injury was inflicted on him by the principal suspects at the training school.

“Our masters beat us whenever we didn’t follow their instructions on what to do, probably to track a client. Sometimes we are starved of food for days or two. I regret going to the school.”

Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, warned parents and guardians to monitor activities of their children and wards to prevent them from being exploited, lured, or compelled into falling into criminal activities.

The CP said operatives of the command successfully uncovered and dismantled the illegal Internet fraud training facility, commonly referred to as “Yahoo School”, operating in the Iju area of Lago.

He stated that during the operations, detectives of the command arrested 10 suspects, four of which are the yahoo experts, who were running the notorious school.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the principal suspects of the facility recruited the trainees from Anambra State, engaged them to commit Internet fraud and other related crimes.

“The proceeds from their fraudulent activities were being confiscated by the principal suspects. All suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the sponsors who financed the trainee’s enrolment in the school, as well as the owner of the facility where the criminal and illegal activities took place.”

Meanwhile, the command has warned the owner of the facility to turn himself in at the State Criminal Investigation Department, it assured that all suspects would be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of the investigation into the case.

It, however, called on members of the public who have fallen victim to the fraudulent activities of the criminal syndicate to come forward to the SCID, Yaba, with their complaints.

“He urged residents to report every suspicious activity or incident to the police in their localities for prompt action.”

