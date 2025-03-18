How We Were Abducted, Rescued, Without Ransom —Abia Kidnap Victims

Share

Four rescued kidnap victims in Abia State have narrated how they were abducted, kept in a room without ventilation and eventually rescued by police without paying ransom.

In an interview, one of the kidnapped victims (name withheld), said that on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at about 8pm they came from their house to drop off one of their friends, who visited around Osusu Amaukwa village in Obingwa LGA.

He said that while they were in the car, the kidnappers numbering about four, who had already abducted someone and his vehicle, double-crossed their vehicle and kidnapped three of them at gun point and drove to them an unknown destination.

He said that they were at the kidnappers’ den from that Sunday, till Friday March 14. He further revealed that while they were in captivity the hoodlums seized their phones after forcing to make transfers of undisclosed amounts.

“We were kept in a room without any ventilation; a very small room. There was no window. We were there for, like five days.

So, they collected the phone numbers of our family members who they were contacting to get ransom. “On Friday afternoon, after we had prayed, we heard gunshots. That was when the Police came for our rescue.

They exchanged gun fire with the kidnappers and by the special grace of God, they rescued and saved us unharmed. They (the police) broke the door where the kidnappers kept us and brought us out of the place,” he narrated.

According to him, they were hearing voices of people, including children, around the house where they were held and even heard the sound of a carpenters harmer working in the next room on Wednesday night.

He thanked the Governor and the Police for their professional conduct and the deployment of technology to track and rescue them unharmed.

Presenting the rescued victims and the special tactical team members of the Nigeria Police, to Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP. Danladi Isa, corroborated the narrative of the victim.

He said the four men were kidnapped along New Umuahia Road in Obingwa LGA on March 9. He affirmed that the Police was able to neutralise six of them while two others escaped with bullet wounds in the gun battle to rescue the victims.

