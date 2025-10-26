How We Sold Male, Female Children In Ondo – Suspect

A suspected baby factory operator, Clement Ada, has confessed to selling female children for ₦400,000 and male children for ₦600,000 and above after being arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command.

Ada and her accomplices were apprehended for alleged child trafficking and illegal operation of a baby factory in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the Command uncovered the human trafficking syndicate following an investigation by the Gender-Based Violence Unit. The case was initially reported to the Ore Division before being transferred to the unit for detailed investigation.

According to Ayanlade, the case came to light on October 21, 2025, at about 7:50 p.m., when Vivian Peter, a 17-year-old girl from Ikot Ekpan, Akwa Ibom State, who is pregnant, reported to the Ore Police Division that she had been trafficked under the pretext of a job offer.

Upon arriving in Ore, Vivian was taken to what she believed was a clinic but later discovered it was a baby factory, where several other pregnant girls were allegedly being held for exploitation.

The PPRO said the victim revealed that the owner of the facility, identified as Ada Clement, later instructed that she be taken to another hospital for a medical scan. However, Vivian managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

Acting on her report, operatives from the Ore Division, in collaboration with the Gender-Based Violence Unit, raided the facility, rescuing five pregnant girls and a baby boy.

“It was discovered that one of the victims had already given birth and is presently receiving post-natal treatment at the General Hospital, Ore, while the remaining rescued victims are under police protection,” Ayanlade said.

During interrogation, Ada Clement and her accomplices confessed to the crime, admitting that the facility was being used to keep young pregnant girls until delivery, after which their babies were sold to individuals seeking children.

“She disclosed that the babies were sold for ₦400,000 and above for female children and ₦600,000 and above for male children,” the police spokesman added.

Ayanlade also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered a comprehensive and discreet investigation to ensure that all members of the syndicate are arrested and prosecuted.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the trafficking ring, who are currently being trailed by detectives from the Command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit.