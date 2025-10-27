How We Sell Male, Female Children In Ondo –Suspect

A suspected baby factory operator, Clement Ada has told men of the Ondo State Police Command that she sells female children at N400,000 and male children for N600,000 and above.

Ada and others were arrested for alleged child trafficking and operating an illegal baby factory in Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Command through the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said they uncovered the suspected baby factory and human trafficking syndicate operating within Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The case, which was transferred from Ore Division to the Command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit, is presently under active investigation.

Alayande said the incident came to light on October 21, at about 1950hrs, when one Vivian Peter, a 17-year-old girl from Ikot Ekpan, Akwa Ibom State, who is presently pregnant, reported at Ore Division that she had been trafficked from Akwa Ibom to Ore under the guise of being offered a job opportunity.

Upon her arrival in Ore, Alayande said the victim was taken to a supposed clinic which later turned out to be a baby factory, where she met other pregnant girls allegedly being held for exploitation.

According to him, the victim revealed that the owner of the facility, identified as one Ada Clement later instructed that she be taken to another hospital in Ore for a medical scan.