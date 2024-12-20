How We Sanitised Transportation Sector In Cross River – Cobham

Share

Ekpenyong Ene Cobham, Commissioner for Transportation in Cross River State, in this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, speaks on changing the face of transportation in the state.

How have you been coping with the challenges posed by transport sector, with specific case of managing drivers?

I have come to this position with a modest background in the transportation sector and, in all honesty, I am a trained crisis manager.

So, coming into the transportation sector, I wasn’t oblivious of what to expect. I am blessed with a little bit of analytical mind. I have been able to appraise myself with the challenges on the ground and the ways and means to go about addressing those challenges.

I identified the low hanging fruits, which will give us a good desired results. I knew that there are problems that could be addressed in short term, medium term and long term.

And so, I went to work starting from the short term challenges, one of which I discovered that the optics of our city center was seriously bastardised by the operation of off-colour buses. In which case you will not be able to have an identification number and this fuelled a whole lot of crime.

It was difficult to know which vehicle was involved in what and even the victim, if he survives the situation, may not be able to give any useful information as to what happened to him.

So we got the permission of His Excellency to rebrand the whole system. Now you can see the level of compliance, even though we met resistance because of the level of impunity that had pervaded the system, but we were able to stand our ground.

We discovered that commercial vehicles are now having numbers on their bodies. Why the numbers?

Yes, each vehicle has an identification number which is uploaded into our database. We also identified the second challenge when the traffic lights came in to address the traffic intersection.

We realized that there was very low compliance by the commercial drivers, including private vehicle users and they include security agents, paramilitary, political appointees and former political appointees.

That was the chunk of the challenges because of the mindset that they were supposedly above the law. But we got serious and slammed alert on the accelerator. So, those were the low hanging fruits.

Besides, 95 per cent of our commercial drivers are not trained.

How did you get to know that drivers in the state do not have training?

You find out that a driver cannot park his vehicle properly. I give you an example: I drew two road signs and kept on my table. For eight months, no driver who contravened and brought to my office could interprete the road signs.

That means what we experience on our roads on a daily basis. It is an act of God’s mercies because when a person who is operating a vehicle, a mechanical device, does not have training in whatever way to understand the different component of that device and how to apply it properly, then he is just an hazard waiting to occur.

Now with all of these, what next?

We are trying to put in our next year’s budget to see how we can train and retrain our drivers because, unfortunately, the process of license acquisition has been completely bridged, it is not reliable.

So we are trying to be proactive to articulately address these issues. We are also trying to work on urban mobility Project.

After attending a conference of Commissioners of Transportation, which was sponsored by the World Bank, a whole lot of discussions were constructively engaged.

We needed to sit down and find out how we could curb the whole price of fuel increase.

Let’s talk about the fuel price hike. What do you think can be done to bring it down?

This has disturbed His Excellency seriously. Working with him, we need to come up with a way of crashing price increase.

So we need to go into partnership with some companies that have set their offices at the fabrication academy. If you go there now, you will see that some of their equipment have arrived and their technical partners are around and we are working round the clock to ensure that we commence the dispensation of CNG

