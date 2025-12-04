How We Rescue Kidnap Victims – Amotekun

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have successfully rescued kidnap victims following a shootout with suspected kidnappers in the state forest.

Speaking while parading five suspects linked to various crimes, including kidnapping, attempted abduction, and fraud, the Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the arrests followed multiple operations carried out within the last 48 hours under Operation Le Won Jade, supported by the Border Patrol and the ongoing 24/7 ember-month security watch.

According to Adeleye, four of the five suspects were arrested in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Monday. A distress call alerted Amotekun to heavy gunfire in a forested area, prompting the deployment of a rapid response team which joined forces with local security personnel.

“On entering the forest where the incident occurred, our men came under heavy attack. At the end of the operation, we successfully rescued four of the five kidnapped passengers, though the bus driver was shot dead when the attackers tried to stop the vehicle,” Adeleye said.

The rescue operation lasted over three hours as operatives combed the forest. Among those rescued were three women and the bus conductor. One of the women, who was shot by the attackers before Amotekun’s arrival, was stabilized at the corps’ health facility. Two of the suspected kidnappers who allegedly fired at the officers and killed the bus driver were arrested during the operation.

In a separate incident, Amotekun foiled an attempted abduction of a female correctional service officer. Adeleye explained that the suspects had posed as visitors to inmates and pretended to assist the officer to the town before attempting the abduction. The officer raised an alarm near the Amotekun outpost at Cathedral Junction, enabling operatives to rescue her and apprehend the suspects.

The fifth suspect paraded was accused of defrauding his employer of ₦77.2 million, attempting to sell her property, and issuing death threats.

Adeleye emphasized that Ondo State remains a hostile territory for criminals. “There is no hiding place for criminals, bandits, or kidnappers in Ondo State. All rescued victims received treatment at no cost, and no ransom was paid,” he said.

The commander also announced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s approval for the recruitment of 500 additional Amotekun personnel. Interested applicants can download and submit their forms via the agency’s website on or before December 8, 2025: www.ossnamot.com.

He added that Amotekun, in collaboration with the military, police, DSS, civil defence, vigilantes, and local hunters, has intensified regional security coordination.

Adeleye assured residents that major roads, communities, and public spaces across the Southwest are being reinforced to ensure a crime-free environment.