How We Recovered N500bn From Govt Agencies –RMAFC

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Chairman, Mohammed Bello, has revealed that the agency recovered over N500 billion unremitted revenue from some institutions. Bello made the disclosure during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance yesterday.

He said they recovered N14 billion between 2008 and 2012 through the assistance of forensic experts engaged by the Commission. “The Commission also recovered the sum of N60.981 billion between 2012 and 2015. “In addition, over N312 billion was recovered between 2016 and 2019 while the payment was made in the 2022 fiscal year.”

According to him, the Commission recovered N98 billion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) last month and remitted the same to the treasury. Bello said N79.102 billion was recovered from federal and state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The chairman said some are still owing the agency up to N30 billion. He also informed the committee of the Commission’s exploit through the recovery of N474 million and N199 million excise duties from two companies operating in the South West. The recovery was from January 2020 to December 2021 and 2022.

The committee Chairman, James Faleke, kicked against the financial burden being borne by the government regarding the proposed review of salaries of RMAFC commissioners. Faleke, who expressed displeasure over the level of impunity in the management of public funds, alleged that most of the erring institutions indicted for financial impropriety, end up using public funds to pay back the unremitted.

He said: “As far as this committee is concerned all those things you read out are no news. All those figures you read out are mere figures. You have no data or whatsoever to support it.” The committee directed Bello to provide a comprehensive report of the agencies from which the unremitted revenues were recovered.

Faleke said: “If you say in 2008 and 2012 you recovered N14 bil- lion, from where? Which agency paid, how, individual? We need a comprehensive list. “For you to get back to an agency and say you are owing us $10 or N10 million and then being able to pay back from where they got it?

When you accuse them it means they have spent that money. “So, for them to pay back they also use government money to pay you back. So, you’ll give details of these recoveries, the N16.9 billion, your N312 billion, your N98 billion, $21.48 million and N21.9 billion, we need more details.”