How We Raised Crude Oil Output From 1.46m Bpd To 1.8m Bpd – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has attributed the recent rise in crude oil production from 1.46 million barrels per day (bpd) in October 2024 to 1.8 million bpd to strategic interventions, including the reactivation of dormant fields, accelerated approvals, and deployment of improved recovery techniques.

Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at the PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS) 2025 themed “Building a Resilient Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria: Advancing HSE, ESG, Investment, and Incremental Production.”

According to him, the cluster and nodal development strategy designed to maximise shared infrastructure, cut costs, and enable coordinated tiebacks to FPSOs such as Bonga, Egina, and Agbami was central to the achievement.

“Coupled with reactivating dormant fields, accelerating approvals, and deploying improved recovery techniques, these efforts have already increased production to 1.8 million barrels today. With this momentum, we are firmly on track to reach our 2.5 million barrels per day target by 2026,” Komolafe said.

He noted that with proven reserves of 37.28 billion barrels of crude oil and 210.54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the upstream sector remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for about 90% of export earnings and nearly 70% of government revenue.

While emphasising that fossil fuels would remain critical in meeting global energy demands, Komolafe stressed that Nigeria’s ambition must go beyond resource richness to “resource responsibility,” combining hydrocarbon development with environmental stewardship and investments in cleaner alternatives.

He further urged the country to leverage its youthful population nearly 70% under the age of 30 by investing in STEM education, technical training, and digital upskilling to build a globally competitive energy workforce.

“In many oil-producing regions, ageing workforces are forcing companies to import talent. Nigeria’s opportunity is different. With a young and dynamic population, we can train, retain, and even export world-class energy professionals,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, stressed that Nigeria must adopt global best practices, particularly in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), to remain competitive and attract investments.

Represented by NMDPRA’s Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, Bashir Sadiq, Ahmed said: “The future of this industry rests in the choices we make today. We must champion safety, reduce harmful emissions, demand transparency, and protect the dignity and security of every worker.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Ogbe, said the long-term future of the sector depends on the skills and competencies of Nigerians.

Represented by Barr. Esueme Kikile, General Manager, Human Capacity Development, NCDMB, he stressed: “Assets and infrastructure are vital, but it is human capacity that unlocks their value. If we invest in our people through education, vocational training, and collaboration across government, labour, and industry, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry will thrive for generations.”