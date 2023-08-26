How We Plan to Alleviate Poverty Among Nigerians, by Betta Edu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently administered the oath of office on his new ministers. In this piece, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, writes on the plan by the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty in the nearest future.

Shortly after the swearing-in of 45 newly appointed ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday August 21, 2023, the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu rolled out her plans to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable Nigerians which her ministry is saddled with the responsibility of catering for. The Cross River State-born medical doctor turned politician went to town with her programmes for the masses, and promised in her maiden address to staff members of the ministry that the Federal Government through her office plans to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Edu stated that the FG would achieve this objective through numerous interventions and initiatives to reduce the prevailing poverty in the country which the National Bureau of Statistics has pegged at 65 percent of Nigerians whom it described as multi-dimensionally poor. “What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty. We can do it in phases, a step at a time because with determination and strong will, nothing is impossible,” she said.

Edu stated her resolve in a television interview monitored by Saturday Telegraph during the week, saying her ministry would be unveiling its full plans soon, while urging Nigerians to go along with the government. On what she plans to do, Edu said, “We will expand some of the programmes that the former president has done. All the programmes that have to do with improving and increasing the social safety nets and ensuring that the people have equity and that they have access to basic things that will help them pull through life would be pursued.

“There will be social investment into micro, small and medium scale enterprises. There are certain things, which we hope to roll out, job opportunities for people, beginning with job in the humanitarian sector all the way into all other forms of job. We will ensure that we move from certificate-based economy to skills based economy. “We will ensure that people, who are poor and deprived are put them on the right track. We will ensure that there is poverty alleviation,” she said.

She further revealed that the first thing the government will do would be to verify the social register after which it (government) will work with the local and state governments to secure database for that will put for implementation. She added that “We will be interacting with our partners on setting up the protocols as it concerns our humanitarian protocols for Nigeri- ans. “We will be working with development partners and the private sector to see how we can collaborate. We are beginning with series of consultations and verify the social register.”

Asked if she would probe her predecessor, Edu stated that, “We would be looking at what was implemented, how it was implemented, the challenges they faced, the setbacks, what was successful and what can we build on. “We want to know the short term goals, medium term goals and the long term goals. How do we intend to reach these people and in such a manner that they have been reached and Nigerians would know that poverty has been eradicated.

“It takes a determined mind, a good energy innovation and the political will of Mr. President, the Governors and the local government chairmen to drive all the policies we are bringing onboard,” she said. Explaining the practical ways of lifting Nigerians out of poverty, Edu said that the very first step is to verify who need this intervention from the local government to the federal levels. She emphasised that the government would not be able to work if this is not done, saying that since fuel subsidy has been removed a lot of things have to be subsidized beginning with the social investment programmes.

“We have seen all of these being planned, and the Federal Government is working with the World Bank and several other key stakeholders to ensure that this happens almost immediately. “We will be launching the intervention almost immediately and when we do so, you will have full details within the next 60 days, 80 and 100 days to take Nigerians out of poverty,” she stated. The Minister revealed that the government has found out that some of the register was done truly, while some are not as robust as they should be. “We will revisit it to have the right register that we need.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu truly wants the intervention to get to those who need it. “On the spending, we would have a look at all the programmes and see what were done and what the challenges were. “History is important and it is go- ing to help and inform our decisions for the present and for the future,” she said. Revealing how the government would generate funds to address the needs of Nigerians generally, Edu said that the government would create a trust fund for humanitarian response and create protocols for the response.

She said that her ministry would not wait for the government before addressing humanitarian issues and poverty alleviation. While saying that the government would play its part, she expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu is ready for this with the funds being saved from fuel subsidy, but added that the private sector would be drawn into the project. Edu said: “We are bringing the private sector into humanitarian and poverty alleviation fully.

You remember during the COVID-19 era, when the private sector came in through CACOVID, they were able to contribute as part of their corporate social responsibility. “We would use this strategy to get the private sector into the humanitarian and poverty alleviation programs. “We will also be working with international organisations. We had a meeting with the head of UNICEF in Nigeria and they have promised to assist with about $270 million.

“Several others are coming, we are setting up a situation room and UNICEF would work with us on this to integrate people back into the society from poverty. “We will respond to issues with the necessary protocols. We have several other programmes that are on the way. “We will work with several other countries and foundations such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that are fully involved in humanitarian response. We will put everything into a central purse,” she concluded.