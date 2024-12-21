How We Lost Three Officers In A Row – Ondo Police

Share

The Ondo State Police Command has said three of its men were killed in a fatal auto accident during a routine patrol along the Ore highway axis around Kajola in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said the policemen were on duty when they met their untimely death. She said one of the officers who sustained an injury was recuperating in the hospital.

The officers, it was learned, were part of the monitoring units of the state police command and were said to have left Akure, the state capital, to arrest in the area.

It was learned that a truck lost control while descending the ore bridge, rammed into the police vehicle, and killed the victims inside their vehicle. It was also gathered that three of the policemen and the female suspect died on the spot, while the other police officer who was seriously injured had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement on Saturday, said the woman who lost her life was not a suspect but was attending to other issues when she met her untimely death.

Confirming the incident that has thrown the command into mourning, Odunlami-Omisanya said, “The unfortunate incident happened when a DAF truck heading towards Lagos lost control, veered off its lane, crossed the median barrier, and collided with the police vehicle travelling inward Ore.

“Sadly, three officers lost their lives in the crash, while one of the officers who sustained injuries is recuperating in the hospital.

“Additionally, a woman (now late) who was attending to personal errands on the highway was also a victim during the accident. The command is disappointed at mushroom writers over their circulation of false narratives that the passerby involved in the accident was a suspect arrested by the Policemen.

“The command appeals for sensitivity and accuracy when reporting incidents of this nature and not writing falsehoods that disrespect the memory of the deceased and also deepen the pain of their grieving families.”

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Samuel Ibitoye, who confirmed the incident said the accident occurred as a result of overspending by the trailer driver.

The road traffic officer confirmed that the remains of the casualties were deposited in the morgue of a state health facility in Ore.

