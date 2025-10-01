How We Leveraged Hydropower Ramp-Ups To Avert Nationwide Blackout, By NISO

The festering labour crisis between the management of Dangote Refinery and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) yesterday took a new dimension as the effect of the strike called by the latter dragged power supply below 3,000 megawatts.

This is even as Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) said actions it took played a big part in mitigating the drop in power supply. The strike had triggered widespread gas shortages, reducing available generation from over 4,300 MW in the early hours of Sunday, September 28, to about 3,200 MW at the lowest point.

Data on grid supply yesterday revealed that as of 7 a.m., load allocation to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) had dropped to 3,656MW, from 4,320MW recorded the previous day.

According to the data, Abuja DisCo received 537MW; Ikeja Electric 530MW, while Eko DisCo had 451MW. Most gas-fired thermal power plants were off the grid. Delta had 472MW and while Egbin had 447MW serving as the main suppliers. NISO in a statement stated that the shortfall in generation was due to the strike embarked upon by PENGASSAN within the gas supply chain.

NISO said: “These disruptions triggered widespread gas shortages, reducing available generation from over 4,300 MW in the early hours of Sunday, 28th September 2025, to about 3,200 MW at the lowest point. “In response, the NISO promptly deployed contingency measures to preserve the stability, security, and reliability of the National Grid. Key interventions include: “Hydropower Optimisation: Strategic ramp-ups from major hydro stations, contributing over 400 MW of additional output to cushion the shortfall from gasfired plants.