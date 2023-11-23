How We Kill 62-Year-Old Retired Teacher – Suspects

Suspected killers of 62-year-old retired teacher, Mrs Sidikat Anuoluwapo Adamolekun said they killed the deceased to steal her new Android phone purchased for her by one of her children.

The suspects who were teenagers said they scaled through the fence of the house so as not to be noticed and used a wooden chair to hit the deceased in the head, leading to her death.

The lifeless body of the retired teacher was discovered in her house in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the State last week.

However, luck ran out for the suspects when they were tracked by the android phone they allegedly stole from the house of the deceased.

A source said Nemesiss caught with suspects after the stolen handset was tracked leading to the arrest of one of the suspects who later called his partner who was arrested at Okeagbe in Akoko Northwest Local Government area of the State.

The suspects, Mobarak and Reliwan confessed to the crime and disclosed that they scaled over the fence and not through the main gate.

They said having gained entry, they went straight to the deceased’s room where she was lying on her bed after taking her birth.

They confessed that they used a wooden chair to shatter her head while screaming while the second suspect strangulated her.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the confession of the suspects.

She said three suspects have been arrested including the mother of one of the suspects who was a house help to the late head teacher.

She said the case had been transferred to Akure, the State capital for further investigation. She added that the suspects would be charged to court once the investigation is concluded.