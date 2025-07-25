How We Kidnapped Bayelsa Judge –Suspects

Suspects in the abduction of Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro have narrated how they committed the crime.

Eight of the suspects, which included six males and two females, were yesterday paraded by security agencies led by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, and the State Director of the Department of State Services, Mr. Adedapo Amao, in Yenagoa.

The suspects were said to be in the custody of the DSS, which coordinated the rescue of the victim and arrest of the abductors.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Wednesday, during the state executive council meeting, disclosed that all the suspects involved in the kidnap of the jurist on June 21, 2025 had been apprehended except for the gang leader that was still at large.

One of the suspects, Justice Broderick, who spoke to journalists during the parade, said he is an indigene of Ozobo community in Delta State.

He confessed that he was part of the kidnap operation after a man he referred to as his boss informed him about it. He said upon arrival in Yenagoa, they were given uniforms and vehicles for the operation and that they immediately swung into action.