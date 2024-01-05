How We Kidnap, Kill Children in Nigeria, Sell Body Parts in Cotonou –Suspect

…Criminals’ll Be Flushed Out, Police

ome suspected kidnappers, who abduct children in Nigeria, kill and sell their body parts in Cotonou, Benin Re- public have been arrested in Ogun State. One of the suspects, Tayo Adeleke, was apprended by a combined team of Police, So-safe and local vigilance as two other members of the syndicate escaped. It was learnt that the suspect gained access into Christ Greatness Apostolic Ministry claiming that he came to charge his phone during the church’s vigil at Omupenpen community, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

According to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Adegboyega Olubisi Taiwo, the suspect later confessed that he came into the community with his gang to abduct children whom they kill and sell their body parts to a buyer in Cotonou.

Narrating his experience

Pastor Taiwo said: “On December 26, 2023, we were having a vigil around 2am in our church, when a man walked into the church. Initially, I thought he was the person I invited to play keyboard for us and he went straight to sit on the chair. “I was still on the alter preaching and watching him sitting, but an usher approached me and whispered into my ear that the man who entered into the church was not the person invited.” He added: “After I finished preaching, I went outside to meet the security guards I engaged for protection, I informed them, the man was later called out of the church and the security guards inquired from him what he came to do in the church at that hour of the night. It was three days to the end of the vigil, he claimed he came to charge his phone. “We didn’t know that two of his other gang members were waiting for him on bike across the expressway to bring someone. “When his two other gang members who were waiting for him saw that he had been held down.

They took to their heels and escaped with their bike, when he noticed his gang had escaped, he also tried to run, but he was overpowered by the security guards. He later confessed that they are kidnappers, but sometimes kill their victims and sell their body parts in Cotonou, Benin Republic. After much pressure he mentioned his name, initially I didn’t want him to tell us his name.” Pastor Taiwo added that Adeleke also confessed that he had a ring he uses to touch any victim he wanted to kidnap and such a person would become unconscious and would be taken away. “He told us that some of their targets are people sleeping in the church and that those who went outside to urinate are mostly people they kidnap, he also said who- ever they kill they always hide their parts in about five sacks to avoid eagle eyes of security men at the Nigeria and Cotonou boarders.

He also confessed to us that he left his former boss, one ‘Alhaji’ in Cotonou because he was not paying him well and joined a new gang. “After making the confession- al statement, the So-safe guards then moved him to Owode Police Division where he also told the DPO exactly what he told us earlier. Three days after the incident I was invited to Ogun State Po- lice Command, Eleweran, where I wrote a statement and the suspect was brought back to my church and later taken back to Eleweran after inspecting my church and the environment. “I want to appeal to property own- ers who are yet to develop there land to please come and do it, because bushes in their abandoned land serve as hideout to the criminals.” It was also learnt that three days before they stormed our church they had kidnapped a woman at Lufuwape village and collected N43 million from the victim’s family. This is the second time we are experiencing kidnapping in our community.

“Last year, June 3, 2023, we were having our cross over to the month of July in my Church and also at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in same community when I heard gunshots outside the church and I came out to check what was happening outside. “Unfortunately, the kidnappers had attacked and killed a pastor in the Redeemed Church and also shot at me, but God saved me. Barely six months after now I am experiencing another one.”

Chairman condemns act

Mr. Friday Erureri, the chairman of the Community Development Association in the area said this was not the first time kidnappers were invading their community. “I was sleeping on December 26, when I received a phone call from the head of the So-safe that a kidnapper had been arrested, when I got to the scene he was already confessing to the security guards and other people on ground. “He confessed that they kidnap children and adults, kill them, sell their body parts to a buyers in Cotonou, he also claimed that their hide- out is in the Sagamu area of the state, where they carry out their operation and also their slaughter slab before moving to the neighboring country. He said they have some security agencies working with them at the two boarders, saying this is not the first time he’s doing the job.

“When we got to Owode Police Station, I felt probably he would change what he told us, fortunately, it was the same thing he told us that he told the DPO, he also showed the DPO a phone number of one of the receivers of body parts in Cotonou. He said human head is more costly than the other parts of the body. He also said people no longer buy legs.” Erureri added that the DPO commended them that he had been hurting for the kidnappers and also received a lot of reports about them, but now they had made his job easy. It was learnt that when policemen from Eleweran brought Adeleke into the community, a man who claimed he was trekking from Togo going to the East was also arrested. The man claimed he went to do charms but that it didn’t work for him which was why he was trekking through our community and he was also picked up by the police.

Police react

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Omolola Odutola said that Adeleke was apprehended with the joint effort of the police, the So-Safe Corps and other vigilance groups in the said community, even as his colleagues escaped through the bush. According to Odutola, the suspect confessed during interrogation that, “they came to the area to kidnap chil- dren. He said they have a syndicate and they have been kidnapping children and selling them in the Republic of Benin. We have arrested one and he would help in bringing others to book.” Odutola told our correspondent that kidnappers have observed that the command has taken charge of the highways in Ogun and they are now trying to go into communities to operate.

“Going into communities to kidnap is the new trend now. We have taken over the highways in Ogun. You will see policemen on the roads now. But the kidnappers have gotten into the inner villages to start disturbing. We will get them, we are going back to the drawing board. Criminals have no place in this state. “So, we are calling on our traditional rulers, our community leaders in the state to establish like an internal security to barricade the entry and exit points to their com- munities and give security agents the necessary information to aid in the security of lives and property. Villagers can easily identify strangers in their communities, they should help the police.

Thank God this was a foiled one. “The Ogun State Command un- der the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, would not relent until criminals are flushed out of Ogun, wherever they are,” Odutola added.