How We Hid In Stadium Toilet After F’Eagles Match In Ethiopia –Andrew Uwe

A veteran of Nigerian football, Andrew Uwe led the Nigerian cadet team to clinch bronze at the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in the now defunct USSR. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about his experience in the national teams, his desire to coach any of the national teams as well as what the Super Eagles must do to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup. Excerpt:

Not much has been heard of you for some time but Nigerians would like to know what you have been up to?

Yes! A lot has been happening since I left the country a long time ago to settle down in Germany where I currently reside. When I left active professional football, I was left with the option of upgrading my skills in coaching and I have since got a professional coaching license and certification. It is with these that I have been working here. Not heard of me but I am involved in coaching youth and adult teams in Germany but have applied three times to coach the Flying Eagles. When I did, I knew I had what it takes to coach the team. I am somewhat passionate about coaching the Flying Eagles for two basic reasons. If you remember, I was a member of the Flying Eagles team that won bronze at the FIFA U-21 competition in China in 1985 and that gives me nostalgic feelings with regards to the team. Two, I believe that coaching the team will ensure that I give back to Nigeria considering what the country had given to me in the past. I am not sure that I will be Andrew Uwe that the people talk about today without the platforms that were provided for by being a member of the various national teams that I had played in in the past.

You talked of an adult team, what does that mean?

Yes! I have had the privilege of coaching teams over what could be considered as cadet teams. Here in Germany, I have coached senior teams as well as teams that were under 23 teams; I am talking about teams such as VFB Oldenburg in Germany but what I have been very active with age grade teams in the categories of U15, 17, 19 and 23 because of my passion for raising future football stars. I love watching kids grow and utilise their talents purposefully.

Apart from VFB Oldenburg, which other prominent teams have you coached in Germany?

I have also been involved with the Under 15 and 18 cadet teams of Gvo Oldenburg in Germany. I was in the coaching team of the club for some time.

What was the transition like from being a footballer to being a coach and why did you choose to go into coaching?

The transition has not really been smooth or easy in any way, but I have been able to surmount whatever hurdle on my way because of the fact that football has been part of my life and I want to give back to the people who made me who I am today and help our youngsters move forward and encourage them. I was able to realise the need to get the right certification for me to be able to do what I am doing with the various cadet teams in Germany today.

You said you applied to coach the cadet teams in the country, when was that? I mean when did you apply?

Like I told you before, I actually did apply but I can't recollect the years that I forwarded my application but the last one I did that I can recollect was the one I applied for in 2024. I remember that I left my base here in Germany and came to Abuja myself to be interviewed by the NFF team like other applicants and in the end, what happened was that they (NFF) just announced that the team that it put in place has just picked a coach.

How did you feel when you were not picked?

Like anyone else who showed the passion and enthusiasm to pick the job over others, I felt particularly disappointed also because of the certification that I came with and the experience that I have garnered in a well structured environment like Germany. I knew I was better qualified than many that put themselves forward but I wasn’t picked, so I had to go back. I wanted to serve, not as a coach but as a father to these impressionable youths whom I believe have potential and talents.

Was there any official explanation to you on why you were not picked?

Not at all! I was not officially communicated to but I was eventually told that someone had been picked for the job but I still feel today that owing to my qualification, experience I was better primed to take the job than those that applied with me for the job. I felt that I deserved to be respected and that the NFF should know what set of criteria were used to pick the eventual candidate. Don’t forget that I was once the Captain of the team and I felt that the NFF ought to have used my experience as a serious reason for picking me coupled with the fact that I was coming from a structured and organised environment.

Will you still take up the opportunity of coaching any Nigerian team if offered?

Of course! Why not, I will because I have had a lot of experience here in Europe and the United States of America (USA), that I want to bring to our boys who are extremely talented but need the right mentorship to be able to make their mark internationally. If and when the opportunity presents itself, I will gladly grab it with both hands. Our youths must excel and that is what I am passionate about.

What’s your opinion on the performance of the national teams in recent times?

If you are talking about those in the age grade category, I can say that the teams are not doing well. Looking at their performances, I think they need competent coaching, and platforms for them to excel are clearly lacking and missing. In our days, we had many platforms from which age grade teams were nurtured and groomed. I am talking about competitions such as Principal’s Cups. The Academicals, YUSFON and the likes and from all I can see, these are non-existent as we speak. Like I said, these youths need not only quality coaching for them to excel, they also need coaches that will guide and be like a father figure for all the players. I studied hard to earn my German Youth Elite License, and if you want I can send a copy of my license to you. I mean the same that I sent to the management of the NFF when I applied for the job of the Flying Eagles to see what I mean.

Do you think players of today don’t have as much commitment to the game compared to your time while on active service?

Truth is bitter, yes they are not committed as our time, because they don’t want to get injured and lose their position in their teams plus you lose your game bonus. Those days we didn’t care about the money but cared about putting on Green white Green, and we gave it all to the end.

Can you recollect any near death encounter during your time at the national team?

Yes! I remember this game between the Flying Eagles and the Under 20 team of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. After the game the fans attacked us on the pitch directly, many of my teammates were injured and later they took us to neighbouring Kenya with the Nigerian Air Force cargo plane. I remember all of us ran to the stadium toilet. We were in the toilet for many hours with the then Chairman of the NFF, Group Captain Anthony Ikazoboh. We were there until the rescue plane came to take us away to Kenya.

Which competition was that and in what year?

The match was the qualification for the FIFA U20 World Cup that was later to be held in the then USSR in 1985. It was a great experience at that level but save for some occasions like that, I can say that we all had fun with the experience playing for the country.

Do you think our sports can better be managed by ex-sports men like you?

Of course! We have such examples in places like Germany and many other European nations. Many ex-players in Germany where I am have transitioned from being footballers to great administrators and they are doing wonderfully well for the growth of their sports. It is the same scenario with most countries.

What do you think they will do differently from what the current set of people there are doing?

I think they will make a whole lot of difference to the management of the sports by virtue of the fact that they are in a better position to understand what is expected of them as administrators having played for the country before. It would be easy for them to put themselves in the shoes of the players that they are expected to manage. I think they will be better managers than those who haven’t played the game before.

Finally, what do you think the Super Eagles must do to qualify for the World Cup?

Let me first of all congratulate them for making it to the play off stage, even though I am of the opinion that they ought to have qualified from the group they were in. My appeal for them is to show patriotism and commitment. If they play the way they played against Benin Republic in the last qualifying match, I see them making it to the World Cup. The Super Eagles, should please take the chances that come to them and not to take them for granted because we have a lot of good players around the world, so take your chance and don’t mess up with it. My advice for them is that their commitment to the task must be 100 per cent and nothing short. I wish them well.