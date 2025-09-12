How We Help Businesses Thrive, By Joyce Kenneth

In the dynamic and often challenging world of Nigerian business, the difference between a company that survives and one that truly thrives frequently boils down to one critical element – leadership. For Joyce Kenneth, a seasoned business and leadership consultant, this isn’t just a professional opinion – it’s a conviction born from experience and a deep-seated desire to see businesses flourish as lasting solutions.

Joyce’s own leadership journey began not in a corporate boardroom, but through service and volunteering. These early experiences laid a foundational belief that leadership is the essential bedrock of transformation, a principle that continues to guide her work today.

Leadership

She is not only a licensed Human Resource practitioner and an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management but also holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Management Science. However, she is quick to emphasise that beyond the certificates, it is the practical application of leadership that creates real change.

The turning point towards her commitment to consulting came from years of observing patterns across various organisations. “I began to notice that most of the challenges businesses struggled with could be traced back to leadership issues,” she explains.

“Even when they appeared to be financial problems or operational breakdowns, I could trace as much as 80 or 90 per cent of organisational challenges to poor leadership systems.” This realisation ignited her mission – to help organisations build leadership structures that would ensure not just survival, but sustainable success.

This mission is driven by a powerful core philosophy. “I believe every business is first and foremost a solution to humanity,” Joyce states. “When a business fails, it is not just about lost profit; it means a solution to human problems has been cut short.”

This perspective places sustainability at the very heart of her work with Thrive Leadership Consult. She partners with business owners to build executive leadership capacity, design robust profit models, and develop strong teams, ensuring the solutions they provide endure for generations.

Hustle mindset

Through her work with numerous leaders, Joyce identifies a recurring challenge – the “hustle mindset.” Many entrepreneurs launch their ventures with a focus on immediate survival rather than long-term legacy. This often leads to weak structures, poor people management, and ultimately, a struggle for sustainability. A significant part of her work is guiding leaders through the vital transition from hustlers to intentional legacy builders.

“At Thrive Leadership Consult, we stand out by addressing these challenges through transformative platforms. We offer workshops and programs designed to re-engineer mind-sets and equip leaders with practical, immediately applicable tools.

Furthermore, our community driven approach, through the Thrive Leadership Community, provides ongoing empowerment and accountability, ensuring leaders are consistently supported,” she explained.

Books

Extending her impact beyond direct consultation, Joyce is also an author. Her books: ‘Small Team, Big Results’ and ‘The Cultural Strategy’, are practical resources inspired by a desire to put knowledge into the hands of more leaders. They serve as an extension of her consulting work, providing frameworks for building winning teams and a thriving company culture.

Looking at the broader landscape, Joyce advocates for a crucial mindset shift among African business owners: a move from survival to sustainability. “To thrive globally, African businesses must adopt visionary leadership, system and structure thinking, strong people operations, and team building,” she advises.

She also calls for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, urging governments to provide enabling environments and educational platforms for business owners.

While noting that her organisation, Thrive Leadership Consult, is actively exploring such partnerships to empower entrepreneurs on a national scale, she said: “This vision for empowered leadership is embodied in the annual Thrive Leadership and Business Conference, a premier event in South-Eastern Nigeria.

Now in its third edition, the conference gathers intentional business owners, industry leaders, and policymakers for high-level conversations with seasoned speakers who share proven frameworks from their own successful ventures.” For Joyce, leadership is a holistic calling. She balances her professional demands with her “first leadership assignment” – her family.

With the full support of her spouse, she is deliberate about setting boundaries, ensuring that her work inspires not only her clients but also her children, showing them what it means to build and lead with purpose.

Marriage

Joyce maintains that the conversation about transformative leadership begins not in the halls of power, but in the home. She challenges the common narrative that personal ambition may have to be sacrificed at the altar of marriage, instead presenting a powerful testimony of how the right union can be a catalyst for growth. “I can say that marriage has truly been a blessing to me,” Joyce shares.

“Many of the things I do today were amplified by marriage because of the kind of person I got married to. I say this not to boast, but because it is the truth. I married the best man on earth.” She describes a partnership built on mutual support and visionary thinking.

“My husband has been the strongest support system I have. He is the one I share ideas with, the one who pushes my mind to dream bigger than where I am. He helps me see the worth of the value I bring. He takes my ideas and helps me shape them into products.

“Marriage has been a blessing because we are aligned in values and vision. It has not hindered me or stopped my progress. Rather, it has propelled me forward.” This personal framework informs her professional philosophy on leadership, which she argues is universal. “Leadership in its truest essence is the same, whether it is corporate or political,” she states unequivocally.

“Leadership principles are universal. They are the same across continents, across industries, across countries, and across states, because the foundation of leadership is vision, responsibility, service, and transformation.” She clarifies that the context changes, but the core does not.

“While a corporate leader is focused on driving business results and creating value for customers, a political leader is focused on driving national prosperity and creating value for citizens. But at the root, it is the same thing. If you are not accountable, if you are not visionary, if you do not care about people, then you are not a leader, no matter the space you occupy.”

Applying a business lens to a national problem, Joyce Kenneth identifies a critical flaw in the system: the selection process. “I usually tell business owners that the people in their business are not always the problem. The real problem is often the process that brought them in,” she advises.

Drawing a direct parallel to politics, she notes: “Our leadership recruitment process is one of the weakest links in our democracy. Too often, leaders are not chosen based on competence, character, or vision. Instead, we see selections based on ethnicity, religion or even financial inducements. When the process is faulty, the outcome will always be faulty.”

The solution, she passionately argues, must begin with a re-education of what leadership means, starting with the youth. “We need to stop presenting leadership as a position and start teaching it as a lifestyle, because leadership cuts across every area of life,” Joyce asserts.

“When we were in school, we were told that we are the leaders of tomorrow. If that is true, then the preparation for leadership must happen today.”

Final message

Her final message is a call to action for all stakeholders. “Business leaders must see themselves as custodians of solutions, not just seekers of profit. Government leaders must recognise that policies are tools for nation-building. And the public must believe in the power of enterprise to transform lives,” she stressed.

“If each of us takes responsibility, we will build businesses and nations that thrive for generations.” Through her consulting, writing, and conferences, Joyce Kenneth is providing the tools, direction and inspiration to make that ‘thriving future’ a reality for this generation and the next.