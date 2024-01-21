How We Executed Anambra Digital Revolution –Agbata

The Managing Director/ CEO, Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), has commended the state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for encouraging and supporting digital revolution in the state. Agbata, in a chat with the media, analysed the achievement of the Soludo administration in the digital revolution which according to him has revolutionized every aspect of governance in the state. Agbata, whose agency is at the forefront of the revolution, revealed the strategies adopted by the agency to bring digital revolution to the state in the last four years.

According to him, he and his team took some time out “to reflect on our efforts as an agency (working closely with other MDAs) towards the realization of Mr. Governor’s mantra of ‘Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere’ and some of the strides we have made since the beginning of the Soludo administration.” He disclosed that one of the major achievements of the government is the implementation of zero Right of Way (RoW), which paved the way for infrastructure enhancement, giving the opportunity to the telecom operators to lay fibre cables and increase telecoms infrastructure with ease across the state.

His words: “Governor Soludo’s bold move to strengthen infrastructure has led to the full implementation of the Zero Right of Way (RoW) policy. This has motivated InfraCos to deepen tech infrastructure in the state by laying fibre ducts, resulting in improved quality of service across the state. Anambra remains one of the few states currently implementing the Zero ROW policy as a first step towards fully deepening broadband penetration. “The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the state are currently in partnership with the ICT Agency towards the establishment of an Internet Exchange Point in the state.

This initiative focuses on improving interconnectivity, reducing the cost of Internet access and deepening penetration. ISPs in Anambra are excited about the possibilities. “A pilot phase of the Public Wi-Fi (Solution Wi-Fi) has been activated at Aroma Junction, Book Foundation and Unizik Gate, Ifite Awka. This marks a significant stride and efforts are ongoing to extend this Public Wi-Fi to various public spaces across the state in line with the people’s manifesto.” Agbata noted that the agency, through its baseline study of e-government infrastructure in Anambra State has set the stage for a digital revolution in the civil service.

“This initiative resulted in Governor Soludo’s approval of the procurement and distribution of the first batch of 200 state-of-the- art PCs and laptops to various MDAs, advancing the objectives of digitisation and professionalism across the public sector. 2024 will witness the distribution of more digital tools to more civil and public servants in line with Mr. Governor’s promise of modernising the state’s workforce. “Successful digitisation of the State’s Executive Council processes by transforming documents and presentations from manual to digital format, eliminating the need for costly printing.

This has helped to make the process more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable. “A pioneering move in the State’s E-governance efforts is the successful transition to the Federal Government-approved .ng second-level domain. This initiative has paved the way for the successful relocation of Anambra State online digital assets (in line with Federal Government directives) to the “anambrastate.gov.ng” and “an.gov.ng” state-owned domains.