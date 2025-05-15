How We Crashed Food Prices – Rabiu

Share

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed that his company leveraged the duty waiver policy granted by President Bola Tinubu on certain food items to massively import commodities, significantly reducing the rising cost of food in Nigeria.

Rabiu made this disclosure while responding to questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House on Thursday.

He also disclosed that he reached an agreement with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, to freeze the price of cement for government contractors handling Renewed Hope projects across the country, in support of the President’s initiative.

Rabiu added that both he and Dangote agreed to set aside between N15 billion and N20 billion annually to fund the activities of the Cement Technology Institute of Nigeria (CTIN).

Explaining how BUA helped reduce food prices, especially rice and other grains, he said, “You will recall that His Excellency granted duty or tariff waivers last year for certain food items like brown rice, maize, wheat, and sorghum to be imported into the country. We keyed into that policy and were able to import large quantities of wheat, maize, and rice. Once the shipments started arriving and we began processing, we crushed the prices of these commodities. Today, I am happy to report that the price of rice has dropped to about N60,000 from N110,000 last year. Flour now sells at N55,000 per 50-kilo bag, and maize is about N30,000. This was made possible by Mr President’s foresight and vision in introducing the one-off duty waiver for six months. Thanks to that, we have been able to bring down the prices.”

He blamed middlemen who hoarded paddy in the past for previous high rice prices.

When asked about the Rice Millers’ Association’s efforts, Rabiu said, “As rice millers, we want to ensure that rice millers do not buy and hoard paddy.

While it is difficult to completely stop hoarding, the availability of imported rice from BUA, sufficient to last until the end of the year, acts as a deterrent. When they know BUA can increase supply and lower prices, hoarding becomes less profitable. I am hopeful that rice prices will not rise above current levels going forward.”

On the high cost of cement in Nigeria, Rabiu explained that prices reflect the nation’s economic reality.

“Considering the naira’s devaluation, cement selling at approximately $120 per ton is reasonable and competitive on a global scale,” he said.

Regarding the decision to freeze cement prices for contractors, he stated, “Alhaji Aliko Dangote approached me, and I agreed that we should support Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda by freezing the price of cement for any contractor involved in Renewed Hope projects. This means that contractors working on these projects will not face any price increase for the foreseeable future. We are doing this to support the President’s initiative.”

Rabiu also revealed plans to reconstitute the board of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CENMAN) to ensure the success of government projects.

“We are reorganizing the Cement Technology Institute, an institution established years ago when Nigeria imported cement, funded by levies paid by importers.”

Share