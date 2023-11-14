How We Can End Insecurity In S/East – Kalu

…Urges Non-Kinetic Approaches

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has advocated for the improvement of social infrastructure and youth empowerment in the South East geopolitical zone to stimulate an end to insecurity.

Kalu gave the advice when he received the Resident Program Director, International Republican Institute (IRI), Santiago Stocker who paid him a courtesy call Monday evening in Abuja.

He said: “Let me also thank you for what you’re doing with regregard these identity crisis issues within various regions. It’s an issue but I believe that some of these crises that we have, in some areas around the country, could be resolved more with non-kinetic approaches. I believe that non-kinetic approaches have not been utilised to their fullness.

“But a deep dive in on the causes of all these issues, as you’ve mentioned, one is an identity crisis, and finding a way to navigate around that may profile a sustainable solution to end the calling the military, the police, what are the sociological needs? Are there any sociological needs with regard to the causative factors around this issue? Did anything prompt you? Who can tell us? Is it infrastructure decay?

“In my area, where I come from, some things they are saying are we are marginalized. We are not recognised. Are we part of this identity crisis? Are we part of Nigeria? We are not part of Nigeria? Why are they asking those questions? Is it that the infrastructure is not sufficient?

“If you go there, you find out for yourself that infrastructure is not sufficient. This is a fact. I couldn’t travel from one town to the other for 11 hours. I met about six feet of pothole on a federal road, and six feet on a major highway. So if you’re bringing your goods, you will not pass through three days, four days.

“It breeds frustration. It breeds confusion. It gives you a sense of alienation from the commonwealth that’s supposed to stimulate national cohesion and national loyalty.

“So, it depletes national loyalty. And once national loyalty is depleted, it affects national cohesion. And that is where you have the pockets of all those non-state actors. So, we should look into those areas and see what are the non-kinetic area solutions to it.

“I’m happy you started this conversation. Your agency should support you, too, because it will be productive. Once you start having conversations in that regard, I also want you to support some of our programs, that is also tailored toward that.

“We have come up with a program called Peace in South East (PISE) project. This is being anchored by the members of the parliament, both the House of Representatives and the Senate, especially members from that area. I founded that project, and it has the support of other members.

Kalu however advised the non-state actors fuelling and fanning the embers of insecurity to organize themselves into a political party as one formidable way of projecting their demands.

Earlier in his presentation, the Resident Program Director, Stocker said that their mission was to inform the Deputy Speaker of their interventions in conflict areas of southeast, north-central, and northwest regions of the country.

“At International Republican Institute (IRI) our work includes, election observation, empowering youth and women to be effectively involved in politics and mitigating conflicts”